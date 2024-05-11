Every Time Taylor Swift SHADILY References Matty Healy In TTPD Section Of Eras Tour!

Travis Kelce wasn’t the only one to get some references in the new and improved Eras Tour!

As we all saw, Taylor Swift made some big updates to her concert for her international dates, which kicked off again in Paris this week. Probably the biggest addition was including several songs off her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. You know, the breakup album that ended up being way more about Matty Healy than her long-time lover Joe Alwyn!

And, yeah, let’s just say TayTay is really doubling down on her shady feelings for the English artist! Fans noticed she included several references to The 1975 frontman in her new performances, making it crystal clear she was singing about Matty on the album! We’ll break it down for you (below)!

March And Salute

While performing The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, the pop star seemingly shaded her ex by using some of his infamous choreography! The Chocolate crooner is known for marching and saluting the crowd at his shows when he sings Love It If We Made It — so that’s exactly what the All Too Well songwriter did! See:

Taylor Swift marching during the smallest man who ever lived at the Eras concert in Paris and Matty Healy marching in love it if we made it. THE LIGHTING??? THE COLORS??!? THE MARCHING!!?! pic.twitter.com/togic2MZMl — ???????????????????? (@denimtetris) May 9, 2024

Lifeless Frame

When The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived ends, Taylor also references Matty’s performance by having two of her dancers carry her lifeless body to a coach, where she gets changed for her next song. Matty basically does the same thing!

Self-Touching

And lastly, during So High School, which is rumored to be about her current boyfriend (and includes a LOT of nods to the Kansas City Chiefs player in the performance), Taylor also seeming throws a jab at Healy by rubbing her hand down her body, similar to what the male artist does during his live shows. Specifically, the sexy move comes when she sings:

“Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto”

This performance, though, appears to be largely about her new romance with the football star. But, hey, seems like she’ll never miss an opportunity to throw some shade Matty’s way. LOLz! See ALL the references side-by-side (below):

Reactions?! Did you catch all these references? Spot any others?? Let us know (below)!

