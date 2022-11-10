OMG This Sports Radio Commentator Pooped His Pants LIVE On-Air!!

Holy s**t!!! So to speak…

Since there’s no way to put this lightly, we’ll just come right out and say it — CBS sports radio contributor Shaun Morash literally just pooped his pants while live on the air!

Yep, you read that right, and we bet you wish you didn’t, LOLz! While streaming with his fellow sports commentators, Shaun joked about “the [Phillie] Phanatic taking a number two on Mike Schmidt’s chest,” initially intending it as a comparison of disrespect, but wound up laughing SO hard from the thought of it, he LITERALLY busted his gut!!

After nearly falling out of his chair laughing, Shaun admitted while yanking his headphones from his ears and heading for the bathroom:

“I just went in my pants…”

When he returned, he informed his fellow commentators he used “a lot of paper towels,” while looking down in shame, adding:

“I don’t even know — I can’t even look at you guys in the eye right now.”

He then tried to explain the situation, expressing:

“I don’t know, I laughed too hard up and friction down — luckily it wasn’t you know… Mega poundage, just a little wet.”

TMI!!! He then took things a step further, SHOWING just “how wet the back of my jeans are” — TOO FAR, SHAUN! Ch-ch-check out the full moment (at your own risk):

Here’s the uncensored version from the simulcast. Pete hit the dump button as Mraz has an accident from laughing so hard. Dark day. pic.twitter.com/Cv7u5DRPZd — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) November 9, 2022

Pretty crappy situation, we’d have to say, but what are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via CBS Sports Radio/Twitter]