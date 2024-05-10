Awkward! Emma Stone GUSHES Over Bestie Taylor Swift's Ex-Boyfriend Joe Alwyn!

How would YOU feel if one of your best friends was hanging out with your ex? How about if they worked together? MORE THAN ONCE??

That’s what’s going on with Taylor Swift and Emma Stone! Yes, Joe Alwyn may be the inspiration for some of Tay’s latest breakup songs, but he’s also Emma’s co-star yet again! And no, this isn’t a hold-your-nose, the-show-must-go-on situation. Despite their histories with Tay, there’s no Bad Blood at all between the costars. In fact, the 35-year-old actress adores Joe!

Of course, the two actors go way back, as they played love interests (kind of) in 2018’s The Favourite (which Tay proudly promoted at the time). While promoting their next movie Kinds of Kindness, Emma had nothing but good things to say about Tay’s British (former) beau. In a press release obtained by People on Thursday, she totally gushed:

“I love Joe. We had to do some pretty dark stuff on this one, so it was extremely comforting to be with him because he’s one of the sweetest people you’ll ever meet.”

Wow! She’s singing some high praises of her best friend’s ex! And with the recent release of The Tortured Poets Department, talk about timing! You’d think things would be tense… but if you’re Taylor you must be used to it by this point.

The Fortnight singer has been dealing with a lot of awkward mingling lately — besides Emma and Joe sharing the screen again, close friend Sabrina Carpenter has just been placed alongside other ex Jake Gyllenhaal, and multiple girlfriends have been hired to model for Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS line! Yeesh!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Would this be a problem with you and your friends? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]