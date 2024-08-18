Doja Cat & Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Spotted Getting Up Close And Personal… 2 Years After She Tried To Shoot Her Shot!

Do we have a hawt new couple on our hands?!

It looks like Doja Cat’s 2022 dreams have come true, because her and Joseph Quinn were spotted getting hot and heavy over the weekend! On Sunday, celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi shared a photo of the Agora Hills singer and the Stranger Things star at a pub in London! The anonymous tipper who sent in the pic shared:

“Doja Cat spotted at Dingwalls in Camden with Joseph Quinn”

Ooh la la!

Referencing the live music the pair were reportedly watching, the anonymous source added:

“She chose the Osees over Taylor Swift tonight.”

Taylor, of course, is once again in London for her Eras Tour. See the photo (below):

OMG!

Not long after their post, the celeb gossip account shared ANOTHER Doja/Joseph sighting… This one from WAY earlier this month! Showing them strolling down a sidewalk with their arms wrapped around one another, an anonymous tipper shared:

“Joseph Quinn and Doja Cat in London two weeks ago.”

See (below):

Wowie! It makes us wonder how these two have really been hanging out, because actually Doja tried to shoot her shot over two years!! If you don’t remember, Joseph’s Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp revealed the Kiss Me More singer slid into his DMs all the way back in 2022 asking him to “tell Joseph to hmu” — which led to an infamous feud!

Eye on the prize! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Do you ship? Let us know in the comments down below!

