Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Doja Cat & Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Spotted Getting Up Close And Personal… 2 Years After She Tried To Shoot Her Shot! Bathroom Chic! Doja Cat Wears Nothing But A Towel On Her Way To The Met Gala -- LOOK! Doja Cat Goes Diamond Shopping Wearing A Bed Sheet And Thong In Latest Stunt Before The Met Gala! Doja Cat Disgusts Me! Britney Spears’ Big Loss! Gisele Bundchen Needs Help! Kim Zolciak Speaks! And… Doja Cat Doesn't Want Your Kids At Her Shows!! Did Doja Cat Diss Cardi B On Her New Album?! She Says... People Are Big Mad At Jennifer Hudson AND Shakira! But They Should Be Mad At Lizzo Instead!! Doja Cat Is A Hypocrite! Poor JoJo Siwa! Shannen Doherty Planning For Her Death And... Doja Cat Addresses Hateful Commenters Who Compared Her Natural Hair To 'Pubes' Doja Cat Deactivates Instagram Because Of How She’s ‘Spoken To On Here And Treated’ By Fans! Doja Cat’s Mom Accuses Pop Star's Brother Of Knocking Out Her Teeth! WTF?! Doja Cat SLAMS 'Stupid' Fans For Accusing Her Of Blackface In New Video! Doja Cat Slammed After Wearing Shirt Featuring Image Of Comedian With Links To The Alt-Right & Neo-Nazism

Doja Cat

Doja Cat & Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Spotted Getting Up Close And Personal… 2 Years After She Tried To Shoot Her Shot!

Doja Cat & Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Spotted Getting Up Close And Personal… 2 Years After She Tried To Shoot Her Shot!

Do we have a hawt new couple on our hands?!

It looks like Doja Cat’s 2022 dreams have come true, because her and Joseph Quinn were spotted getting hot and heavy over the weekend! On Sunday, celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi shared a photo of the Agora Hills singer and the Stranger Things star at a pub in London! The anonymous tipper who sent in the pic shared:

“Doja Cat spotted at Dingwalls in Camden with Joseph Quinn”

Ooh la la!

Referencing the live music the pair were reportedly watching, the anonymous source added:

“She chose the Osees over Taylor Swift tonight.”

Related: Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Reportedly Split Up! Was THIS The Reason??

Taylor, of course, is once again in London for her Eras Tour. See the photo (below):

OMG!

Not long after their post, the celeb gossip account shared ANOTHER Doja/Joseph sighting… This one from WAY earlier this month! Showing them strolling down a sidewalk with their arms wrapped around one another, an anonymous tipper shared:

“Joseph Quinn and Doja Cat in London two weeks ago.”

See (below):

Wowie! It makes us wonder how these two have really been hanging out, because actually Doja tried to shoot her shot over two years!! If you don’t remember, Joseph’s Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp revealed the Kiss Me More singer slid into his DMs all the way back in 2022 asking him to “tell Joseph to hmu” — which led to an infamous feud!

Eye on the prize! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Do you ship? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 18, 2024 12:51pm PDT

Share This