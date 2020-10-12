Dominic West’s Wife Didn’t Know! Reportedly ‘Heartbroken’ And ‘Devastated’ By Lily James Photos!

How many messy affairs have been revealed via pap pics in recent months??? Are celebs just giving zero effs these days or what??

Apparently, we weren’t the only ones surprised by those pictures of Lily James and Dominic West getting romantic in Rome — unfortunately, so was his wife. The actor has been married to Irish landscape designer Catherine FitzGerald for 10 years, and according to sources spilling to DailyMail.com, she was completely unaware of any issues — right up until the PDA photos hit the press. Oh no…

An insider told the outlet:

“Catherine has seen the pictures and she’s devastated.”

The confidant continued:

“I came over to speak with her as soon as I knew about them. Catherine has been trying to speak with Dominic but he’s not answering his phone. She’s totally shocked because she didn’t know anything was going on. They were very much together, so this is completely out of the blue. She thought they had a good marriage and now it’s probably over. That’s how she feels right now but the two of them need to speak but at the moment, she’s lost for words.”

WOW. If this is true, the 50-year-old’s behavior was pretty brazen. Judging by the pictures, the Affair star was parading around Rome, wedding ring off, with an actress nearly 20 years his junior, neither of them seeming to care much about getting caught. Now you’re telling us all this time his wife had NO CLUE something suspicious was going down behind her back? AND he ghosted her when she found out?

Shady AF!

Another source — the family’s gardener, per the outlet — said:

“This is their family home and as you can see it’s a wonderful place. They’ve got great kids and everything that you can imagine. Catherine was devastated when she saw those pics and they also left us feeling quite numb. It’s a total shock to all of us who know them.”

Catherine, who shares four children with The Wire alum, has apparently been getting support from friends and neighbors in this difficult moment. An insider shared:

“To say she’s in shock would be an understatement. She’s heartbroken and has got nothing to publicly say. She needs to be left alone and have some time to herself.”

We can’t imagine what she must be going through!

This turn of events raised eyebrows for the rest of us, not only due to the illicit nature of the relationship between the costars, but also because for a second there it seemed like Lily might have something going on with Chris Evans, who was more available and slightly more age-appropriate. But the heart wants what the heart wants, we suppose…

We’ll definitely be keeping an eye on this situation as it develops!

