Dominic West & Wife Catherine Insist Their Marriage Is ‘Strong’ By Holding Bizarre Press Conference After Lily James Kissing Photos

We’re having whiplash over here!

Following Lily James and Dominic West‘s Roman getaway where pics revealed the British duo kissing and canoodling in public, the 50-year-old and his wife are apparently pretending as if nothing happened! Say, what??

As we reported on Monday, the stars were caught looking lovey-dovey by paparazzi the day before as they sat outside for lunch with their mutual manager before taking in the sights of the city. Very much acting like a couple, they even shared an electric scooter together to get around. Also, West was noticeably not wearing his wedding ring.

The Affair star’s wife of 10 years, Catherine FitzGerald, was reportedly “devastated” after seeing the photos, with a confidant telling DailyMail.com the marriage is “probably over.”

But now, it seems no love was lost!

The wedded pair, who share four children together, held a small press conference outside heir Wiltshire, England home on Tuesday, appearing to squash any rumors of a relationship on the rocks! In a joint statement, which was also written down and signed by them both, Dominic stood by their union as he shared with reporters:

“I just want to say our marriage is strong and we are still very much still together.”

The dad of five (he shares a daughter with ex Polly Astor) then kissed Catherine before walking into their home together and eventually heading off in their car to an unknown destination.

What happens in Rome definitely doesn’t stay in Rome, though it sounds like they both wish it would! And while it’s working well and good for them — at least at this moment — where does this leave Lily?? The 31-year-old likely won’t be going public to confirm or deny anything, and it sounds like this latest development could mean heartbreak for the star.

James, who was last linked to Chris Evans in July, had been in an off-and-on relationship with actor Matt Smith, but they recently split “for good.” Despite dating for about five years, a source spilled to The Sun:

“Lily and Matt were a picture-perfect couple for years but there are just some differences they haven’t been able to get past. They have gone back and forth this year trying to sort things out between them because they both have so much love for each other. But unfortunately it just isn’t working and they have mutually decided to just close this chapter of their lives.”

So, has she really been left high and dry by Dominic?? Sigh.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? This was destined to be messy from the start, but did any of you see the actor sticking by his wife? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Mario Mitsis/WENN]