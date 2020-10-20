Dominic West’s Wife Goes To Stay With Her Mother As MORE Unsavory Lily James Pics Come Out!

So much for a romantic getaway!

As we reported last week, Dominic West and his wife Catherine FitzGerald were said to have flown to Ireland together to enjoy some alone time following the actor’s headline-making romantic rendezvous with Lily James.

Well, it appears that previous report was incorrect — or, at least half of it was — as it’s now come to light that Catherine has now fled to The Emerald Isle by HERSELF!

According to DailyMail.com, the Irish landscape designer went to stay with her mother Olga FitzGerald at the family’s Glin Castle that they also run as a swanky events venue — without her wayward hubby in tow.

Following her awkward press conference alongside West, in which the couple insisted their marriage was still strong, the 49-year-old momma flew into Shannon airport in Limerick county and traveled to her family castle 50 miles away. While she hasn’t been seen in the nearby village, a local source told the outlet that Cat was “holed up” at the castle — where she’ll have to self-isolate for 14 days due to Ireland’s quarantine regulations.

A source explained to the publication:

“She’s here. She’s just trying to get some rest, totally understandably after what she’s been through. We had photographers here last week but there’s strictly no admittance to the castle grounds and she’s not coming out anyway. The Gardai [police] moved them on… This is her home, her favorite place in the world and she feels safe here. It’s natural that she’d come home to her mother. It must be hell what she’s going through.”

No kidding.

The outlet noted that The Affair star likely wouldn’t be joining her, contrary to earlier reports claiming that they escaped to Ireland together. The insider added:

“She is absolutely devastated at those pictures and their story will inevitably have a sad ending.”

Yeah, seems about right, sadly.

For his part, the Wire actor confirmed that his wife had gone to Ireland alone, but made it clear that their marriage wasn’t on the rocks after photos of him kissing the Cinderella star went public. He told DM:

“She’s on a work trip. She’s gone by herself… Of course we are [together], very much together. Our relationship is fine.”

When asked about his controversial trip to Rome with James, West only said:

“It’s nobody’s business.”

Maybe not, but we can’t help it if their business unfolds right before our eyes, can we!?

The news of Catherine’s solo trip and West’s comments come as MORE photos from his romantic vacation with Lily were published. Taken on October 12, one day after the pair were snapped kissing in Rome, the 31-year-old actress and 50-year-old actor were photographed checking into an airport in the Italian city.

In the pics, Lily was seen wrapping her arm around West and whispering in his ear as they checked into the airport. They were also seen walking through the terminal together and reorganizing the belongings in their suitcases before boarding a British Airways flight back to the UK. On the plane, they reportedly kissed and cuddled.

The timing here is rather inneresting, as this airport trip took place the same day as their affair made headlines. At the time, we heard West flew back to England immediately after his wife found out about the pics — so, if this timeline is to be believed, that would mean he and Lily continued with their PDA-fest even after they got caught!

On his way home to see his wife, McNulty got some last minute cuddle time in. Wow!

See the new airport pics HERE

