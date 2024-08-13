Got A Tip?

Donald Trump

Donald Trump LOSING IT! Claims Kamala Harris Faked Crowd Size With AI -- Leading Real People To Bring Receipts!

Donald Trump AI Conspiracy Theory Kamala Harris Detroit Crowd Size

Another Simpsons prediction comes true… only it turns out the headline should read Old Man Yells At CROWD!

Donald Trump is continuing his downward spiral as he gets less and less coherent as election day approaches. This time he seems to have fallen for a ridiculous conspiracy theory about Kamala Harris and her crowd size. In his unhinged presser, he was complaining about how he had bigger crowds than she did (and even more than MLK did, LOLz), claiming everyone was lying about it. Well, the paranoia seems to have really gotten to him.

Over the weekend he reposted a photo folks had been pointing to in which Harris and her running mate Tim Walz are arriving at their rally in Detroit, Michigan last Wednesday. In the pic, theorists claim, you can’t see the crowd reflected in the shiny surface of Kamala’s jet — proving they were all added in with AI.

He wrote:

“Has anyone noticed that Kamala CHEATED at the airport? There was nobody at the plane, and she ‘A.I.’d’ it, and showed a massive ‘crowd’ of so-called followers, BUT THEY DIDN’T EXIST! She was turned in by a maintenance worker at the airport when he noticed the fake crowd picture, but there was nobody there, later confirmed by the reflection of the mirror like finish on the Vice Presidential Plane. She’s a CHEATER. She had NOBODY waiting, and the ‘crowd’ looked like 10,000 people!”

He also argued Kamala “should be disqualified because the creation of a fake image is ELECTION INTERFERENCE.” LOLz!

Just like when he posted that bizarre fan fiction about Joe Biden coming back at the DNC, we’re guessing this was Trump’s wishful thinking getting the better of him.

So what’s with the reflection? Well, the crowd was really far away from the plane, and in the shade of the hangar. So they likely ARE in the reflection, even if you can’t see them well. And while that one photo without the reflections of the crowd might be odd-looking, it’s only convincing if it’s what you really want to believe — and don’t look at the many other pics and videos people have shared from the event.

Since he posted, tons of Harris supporters who were there that day have brought the receipts on social media:


And on and on like that. Oh, and here’s the literal ENTIRE THING as carried live by PBS:

Are Trump’s supporters really going to suggest PBS has the money to do over two and a half hours of AI-altered footage?!

It may be the most provably false thing Trump has ever said, and that is a high bar.

So is he really just counting on the old lie-faster-than-you-can-be-fact-checked tactic? Telling his supporters what they want to hear? Or can he really not face the notion Kamala Harris is exciting everyone right now? So he has to make up inane reasons like this why he’s still winning?

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

[Image via PBS/YouTube/MEGA/WENN.]

Aug 12, 2024 18:20pm PDT

