Donald Trump Breaks His Silence! The Reality TV Icon Speaks About Being Shot At During Rally! He Says: Donald Trump has a lot to say! Related Posts Possible Motive For Donald Trump Shooting! Was Donald Trump’s Shooting NOT Politically Motivated? Back To Business For The Apprentice Alum! Donald Trump... Elon Musk Makes Trump Assassination Attempt All About Elon Musk! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jul 13, 2024 19:09pm PDT Share This Categories Donald Trump PerezTV YouTube Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article