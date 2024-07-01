The F**king Supreme Court Actually F**king Gave Donald Trump His Immunity.

They finally really did it. They blew it up.

Over the past few months, the Supreme Court has been shown pretty definitively to be corrupt, with justices accepting millions of dollars in “gifts” from wealthy conservative donors. Not to mention a couple justices and their spouses supporting partisan movements that go against constitutional law. But still, everyone expected this decision was a no-brainer.

Donald Trump petitioned the court to support his claim of blanket immunity, to say a president could not ever be prosecuted for what they did while in office, arguing it would hamper them from doing their job if they thought they’d face consequences down the road.

This is, of course, an insane notion. This is the climax of the Frost/Nixon interview, remember? “If the president does it, it’s not illegal.” There’s a reason that was scandalous. We don’t have kings in this country, able to do whatever they choose with no consequences, they’re still bound by law like everyone else. It’s a fundamental tenet upon which our country is founded. We don’t have kings. The system of checks and balances was supposed to keep the executive branch, the presidency, from becoming too powerful. But you put enough folks who are more loyal to a person than to the law on the court, and…

Well, on Monday the SCOTUS decision came down. And they did it. They gave Trump his immunity. Despite the unanimous lower court rulings against the absurd idea…

The Decision

Strictly speaking, they gave the president “absolute immunity” for “official acts.” No immunity for unofficial acts. But where does the line separate the official from the unofficial? You’ll be shocked, absolutely shocked, to hear they didn’t define the distinction in the ruling. Conservative Amy Coney Barrett wrote in her commentary on the decision:

“Sorting private from official conduct sometimes will be difficult — but not always. Take the President’s alleged attempt to organize alternative slates of electors. In my view, that conduct is private and therefore not entitled to protection.”

See? She’s trying to say Trump will still be liable for some of the more egregious criminal acts. HOWEVER, she says that’s an easy call in her view. But she’s not the arbiter. So really, if each act is decided on a case-by-case basis, all Trump needs is a majority of loyal sycophants on the court to say something was an “official” act. And he’ll never be prosecuted again.

Simply put, this gives Trump — or whoever is in office — an INSANE amount of power. To rig elections, to imprison political opponents, to even assassinate rivals. SCOTUS says it’s all good, baby. Legal and proper. JFC.

Trump has said he’s going to be a “day one dictator,” everything we’ve seen of his Project 2025 plans says he’s going to be a dictator. We guess the Supreme Court just gave him the green light.

The Dissent

We’ll let the outvoted justices give their explanations why this is so wrong. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote in her dissent:

“The majority of my colleagues seems to have put their trust in our Court’s ability to prevent Presidents from becoming Kings through case-by-case application of the indeterminate standards of their new Presidential accountability paradigm. I fear that they are wrong. But, for all our sakes, I hope that they are right. In the meantime, because the risks (and power) the Court has now assumed are intolerable, unwarranted, and plainly antithetical to bedrock constitutional norms, I dissent.”

Justice Sonia Sotomayor really preached in her dissent:

“Today’s decision to grant former Presidents criminal immunity reshapes the institution of the Presidency. It makes a mockery of the principle, foundational to our Constitution and system of Government, that no man is above the law.”

She laid out the obvious problems people have been pointing out for months:

“Orders the Navy’s Seal Team 6 to assassinate a political rival? Immune. Organizes a military coup to hold onto power? Immune. Takes a bribe in exchange for a pardon? Immune. Immune, immune, immune.”

Finally Justice Sotomayor blasted her own court’s decision:

“Let the President violate the law, let him exploit the trappings of his office for personal gain, let him use his official power for evil ends. Because if he knew that he may one day face liability for breaking the law, he might not be as bold and fearless as we would like him to be. That is the majority’s message today. Even if these nightmare scenarios never play out, and I pray they never do, the damage has been done. The relationship between the President and the people he serves has shifted irrevocably. In every use of official power, the President is now a king above the law.”

“A king above the law.” In the USA. What happened to the Republican Party that this is what they want now? The end result of, “we want smaller, less powerful government” turned out to be, “please let our guy become the king above all of us.” Insanity.

