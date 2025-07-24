Jeffrey Epstein's Lawyer -- Who Knew The Truth Behind His Sweetheart Deal -- Just Died

Well, if Donald Trump wants to bury the Jeffrey Epstein story, he’s getting a lot of help.

A couple months ago Epstein’s most vocal victim Virginia Giuffre, who went public with her Prince Andrew accusations way back in 2015, died, apparently by suicide. Virginia had been recruited by Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell when she was just 16 or 17… at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago. Can’t make this s**t up. Anyway, now she’s dead, by suicide, just like Epstein.

And this week another person who knew where the “bodies are buried”… has become one himself. Epstein’s lawyer Roy Black died on Monday at the age of 80, his law firm confirmed in a press release. They called him the “greatest criminal lawyer of our generation, perhaps in American history” in Wednesday’s announcement. Inneresting brag considering Black’s most well-known accomplishment.

Related: Epstein’s ‘Little Black Book’ Was Published In 2015 — See It HERE!

Roy Black was Epstein’s lawyer during his mid-2000s sex trafficking case. In 2006 the FBI started looking into Epstein on suspicion of running an underage sex trafficking ring. After a year-long investigation, they hit the billionaire with a 53-page indictment. There were “50-something” women who came forward, according to Palm Beach Police Chief Michael Reiter, who ran the local police side of the probe. If Epstein had been convicted on the many charges, he could have gone to prison for the rest of his life. Instead, he got a plea deal.

You know how when a criminal pleads guilty, they get a lesser sentence in exchange for testifying against all the other people involved? This was the exact opposite. Epstein’s deal — negotiated in part by Alan Dershowitz (we guess Black tagged him in) — was that he’d plead guilty to just two Florida state prostitution charges. In exchange, he gave the government nothing. In fact, the government agreed to the shocking terms of granting IMMUNITY on the federal charges, not just to Epstein and his four named accomplices but to “any potential co-conspirators.” Immunity! Who were they protecting?!

When we say “the government” btw, there was one guy specifically in charge. That would be Alexander Acosta, who was the US Attorney of the Southern District of Florida at the time. He was the one on the government’s side who negotiated what was dubbed the “sweetheart deal” for Epstein. He even agreed that the deal’s terms would be kept secret from Epstein’s victims — even though that’s against the law.

If any of this sounds familiar, you may have heard something about this back during Trump’s first term. Why? Because when Trump became president he gave Acosta the promotion of a lifetime, making him his Labor Secretary. Acosta is the one who resigned in disgrace when all this became public… And Trump walked away squeaky clean, as usual. You can learn more about the sweetheart deal HERE.

Anyway, that’s the kind of thing the “greatest criminal lawyer of our generation” could have been proud of.

Black’s cause of death was not made public, just that he died after battling illness. But it sure must help all of Epstein’s “potential co-conspirators” sleep better at night knowing one more person who knew the secrets is gone.

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Florida Department Of Law Enforcement]