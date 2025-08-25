Got A Tip?

Taylor Swift

Aw! Donna Kelce Shares Sweetest Reaction To Taylor Swift’s New Heights Episode With Travis!

Aw! Donna Kelce Shares Sweetest Reaction To Taylor Swift’s New Heights Episode!

The whole family LOVED this!

Taylor Swift joined her beau Travis Kelce on his New Heights podcast earlier this month, and it’s been a big hit among fans and family alike! Kylie Kelce’s already gushed about the episode multiple times – and she’s not even bothered that it broke her record as the most watched episode! But now Momma Kelce is chiming in!

At the premiere of ESPN‘s Kansas City Chiefs‘ docuseries, The Kingdom, on Sunday, the tight end’s momma revealed her emotional reaction to the singer’s appearance on her sons’ podcast. She told People on the red carpet:

“I did watch the podcast … and I think it was just really, really eventful.”

It sure was! Not only did we get The Life of a Showgirl album announcement, but fans got to see a rare look at Taylor’s chemistry with Travis in real time and see how well she gels with his brother Jason! Plus, learning about all her unique hobbies, hearing BTS stories about her career, and so much more. It was such a treat!

Related: Tom Hiddleston Reacts As His Ex Taylor Is Brought Up In A Live Interview!

But that’s not even why the 72-year-old loved it so much! Donna went on to say she appreciated how “authentic” it was, she shared:

“It was authentic. It was just something I think everybody was thrilled to see, and it was a very loving podcast.”

So sweet!

Look how happy she appeared while talking about it, too!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

Love it!

She’s such a proud mother and future mother-in-law!

Re-live the exciting appearance (below):

Thoughts? Share ’em in the comments!

[Image via New Heights/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]

Aug 25, 2025 07:30am PDT

