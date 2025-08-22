Got A Tip?

Taylor Swift

Kylie Kelce LOVES This 'Badass' Quote From Taylor Swift's New Heights Appearance!

Taylor Swift didn’t just impress strangers with her candid, heartfelt conversation on New Heights. She impressed family, too!

In her first Not Gonna Lie podcast since getting to hear the episode, Kylie Kelce revealed what she thought about brother-in-law Travis Kelce‘s gal. And her verdict? “Badass”!

Specifically, the field hockey vet loved how much Tay got right in the face of all the Brads and Chads! She said in a segment on Thursday’s ep:

“There’s a trending TikTok sound from the other podcast that I can confidently say is one of the most badass things ever said on there. And now it’s being used by so many women across the sports world including ESPN analyst Mina Kimes.”

Ooh, which thing? When Taylor walked right up to the elephant in the room and hilariously said about those male sports fans:

“I think we all know that if there’s one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens, it’s more of me.”

Ha! We loved that so much, too!

Related: Taylor Roasts Travis With Her REAL First Reaction To How He Asked Her Out!

Kylie is happy the audio is being embraced by athletes like rugby star Ilona Maher and gymnast Livvy Dunne on social media:

“I love this. I love this audio so much. I love all the women in sports that I have seen using this trend.”

She added about women being in their precious sports spaces:

“So, uh, men? Get used to it. Suckas!”

Ha! Love how much this landed with Kylie — and all the other girlies in sports!

Ch-ch-check out Kylie’s gushing review (below)!

 

[Image via Not Gonna Lie/New Heights/YouTube.]

Aug 21, 2025 17:50pm PDT

