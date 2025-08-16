Taylor Swift Reveals Her Biggest 'Challenge' When Meeting Jason Kelce's Kids!

Taylor Swift was on a mission when she met Jason Kelce’s children!

Last September, the former Philadelphia Eagles player shared on an episode of the New Heights podcast that he told his and Kylie Kelce’s daughters that cats “are poisonous” so they would not ask to bring one home anytime soon. Well, Auntie Tay wasn’t going to stand for that! She made it her goal to convince the girls that there is absolutely nothing wrong with felines! She said during her appearance on the podcast this week:

“It was actually really a great challenge because as soon as I got the kids around the cats, it was my goal to prove to them that they weren’t poisonous. And there’s no better way to prove that than to just hand them Benjamin, my rag doll cat, who lets humans hold him like he’s a baby.”

Related: Taylor Swift Busted Travis Kelce On The Podcast For This BS He Does!

Ha! We bet Jason loved the pop star foiling his scheme! Taylor continued:

“And I mean, my favorite thing ever is when [Jason’s daughter] Benny will come up to me and just go, ‘I find Benjamin. I find him.’ And she’s just like over there, laying with him and petting him and holding him.”

The Cruel Summer artist pointed out that her cats are “so good” with kids, even when Jason’s children “drag” them all over the place:

“They’re just like, ‘Meredith is here!’ I’m like, ‘Yup. And you know what? She didn’t bite you at all, did she? And if she did bite you, she wouldn’t be poisonous.’ They’re like, ‘That’s not what our dad said.’ And I’m like, ‘Well.’”

But did Tay succeed in convincing the Kelce family to get a cat? The Grammy winner shared that she heard from a very “well-placed source” that they were getting a new feline addition to the crew! However, don’t get too excited for Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, or Finnley yet! Jason replied he will “neither confirm nor deny” anything, adding:

“We’ll see if it does get to that.”

Taylor will need to put in some more work to change his mind! Benjamin, Meredith, and Olivia may be coming over to Jason’s house more often in the future! The musician then added:

“You’re getting like a proper cat. You’re getting a cat that chases mice. What I have are not that. They sit around, and that’s enough.”

According to Jason, he was talked into getting “a barn cat that does not go inside” and “will survive off of rodents in the field and guard our house.” Good luck with keeping the kitty outside all the time, though! As Taylor pointed out:

“Those girls are going to be sneaking that cat into their beds every single night.”

So true!

Jason joked that this is “why I lie to my kids,” noting that he wants them to be “critical thinkers.” He explained:

“They need to realize it’s absurd to think this, and you handing them Benjamin and then walking them through critical thinking ability. Now all of a sudden they won’t believe something that every moron tells them on the Internet, right?”

To which Taylor responded:

“Yeah, it was really like, I know it wasn’t helpful for you, but it was helpful for me.”

Who wants to bet that Jason and Kylie will get the girls a cat by the end of the year now? LOLz! Watch Taylor talk about her biggest “challenge” with Jason’s kids (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Kylie Kelce/Instagram, New Heights/YouTube]