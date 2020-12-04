Dr. Dre Hasn’t Seen His Oldest Daughter In 17 Years!?

We knew Dr. Dre was at odds with his ex-wife Nicole Young, but apparently, that’s not the only family member from whom he’s estranged.

The music mogul’s oldest daughter, La Tanya Young, spoke with DailyMailTV about her strained relationship with her dad. She told the outlet she hasn’t spoken to Dre in 17 years; she doesn’t have his personal cell number, nor has he met her children.

She said:

“Money is not what I want, I feel better doing it on my own. … I really just want to have closure. I just want to be able to spend time with my father.”

La Tanya apparently hoped the Beats by Dre founder’s divorce would turn things around, but unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case. She remarked:

“I thought that after Nicole was out of the family, things would be better. I thought that my dad would come around. I would like him to make me feel like a daughter.”

The 37-year-old found Nicole unwelcoming, recalling:

“She was very standoffish and mysterious. I got the impression she didn’t care to know any of us.”

Describing an incident when she tried to visit her dad at age 16, she claimed:

“I went to the gate and our names weren’t on the list. The security lady still let us in because she knew us. But Nicole turned into Cruella de Vil. She asked us what we were doing there and said that he was sleeping and she threatened to call the police on us. She eventually got him and he said: ‘When I’m sleeping, I’m sleeping, I don’t care if Jesus is at the door, I’m sleeping.'”

Wow. Cold.

Throughout her childhood, the mother of four was forced to contact her father through his staff. She reflected:

“I hated going through third parties. If I needed him, I’d have to go to the studio and get bombarded and talked to by his security. I would have to go through his accountant or his right hand man, I would never know whether he got my messages. I have never had a direct line to him.”

La Tanya’s mother is Lisa Johnson, a pre-fame Andre Young’s teenage girlfriend. And BTW, If Nicole is looking for other possible children Dre may have had, she may want to start with LaTanya’s siblings. Unless we’re mistaken, the sisters she spoke of with DailyMail, La Toya and Ashley, haven’t previously been revealed to the public as the hip-hop legend’s kids.

That being said, it doesn’t sound like Nicole would find any financial bombshells in his history with LaTanya and her sisters. She admitted:

“I was on assistance for a while, it’s embarrassing to say. He did offer to help me with tuition but he never speaks to me. He never set me up to be able to not need him. He never paid for college, he never did anything to help me and my sisters get along. … I applied for jobs at Amazon and FedEx. I’ve been a receptionist. In a year I will be qualified as a nurse. It’s hard but I’m strong.”

Sadly, she added:

“I feel like he gave up on [me]. He gave up on me and I don’t know [why]. I still don’t know why.”

Despite the past, she still hopes for a future with the producer. She shared:

“The last time I saw him was when I was 20 at my mom’s house. It was such a good vibe. I do want a relationship with my father, I really do. I have four kids and he’s never even seen his grandkids. My kids like his music. They ask if they can meet him and I don’t even know what to tell them.”

What a sad story. We hope this family is able to make amends with one another.

