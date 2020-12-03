Meghan Markle & Prince Harry 'Closer Than Ever' After Painful Miscarriage

Pregnancy loss is a uniquely painful topic, but in recent months we’ve been graced by a number of famous mothers opening up about their experiences. Still, the decision to share isn’t an easy one.

In Meghan Markle’s case, it took time for both her and Prince Harry to process their grief — and likely, to overcome the British royal tradition of keeping a stiff upper lip in public — to get to the point of writing about her own miscarriage.

A source told People:

“They kept their miscarriage private for months because it was very painful and not anything that they knew if they would ever want to share. … They both seemed shocked at how painful it was. Meghan was ready to share now because so many women go through the same thing in silence.”

An insider for Us Weekly agreed that the experience was “absolutely devastating” for the royal couple. The source explained:

“They still struggle to even think about it, but have supported each other through the agony. In many ways, the loss has brought them closer together and made them stronger.”

Reiterating that the Suits alum wanted “to encourage others to not suffer in silence,” they praised her “huge impact,” noting that “Thousands are coming forward and sharing their stories.”

Ruth Bender Atik, national director of the Miscarriage Association in the UK, confirmed to People the positive effect Meghan’s words could have for grieving mothers everywhere. She said:

“She talked about the taboo of miscarriage. And I know that’s something that concerns a lot of people. And she talked about her feelings of both physical and emotional pain — for Harry too. It’s important to realize that partners are affected.”

Meghan and Harry aren’t the only ones who grew closer from the tragedy — sources say the whole royal family has come together in support. In particular, an insider previously told Us:

“Charles has been supporting Harry and Meghan during their time of grief. There is a great sadness around the royal family for Harry and Meghan.”

Elsewhere, a “close friend” of the couple told Vanity Fair:

“There’s a tone of hopefulness and optimism at the end of the article which I think shows where they are today. They are doing well.”

Another friend, speaking with People, agreed that Meg and Harry “are in good health” and that recently “they took the time off just to focus on family” for their first Thanksgiving in the US. That included a visit from the actress’s mother Doria Ragland, “which always makes Meghan happy.”

We’re glad to hear that things are looking up after such a devastating experience, and we continue to be grateful that Meghan has used her voice and platform in such a powerful, personal way.

