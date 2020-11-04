Dr. Dre’s Alleged Mistress Wipes Her Social Media After Nicole Young Drags Her Into The Spotlight!

One day you’re living your life, the next day you’re being subpoenaed in one of the most expensive divorces ever. What’s a girl to do???

For Crystal Rodgers (stage name Crystal Sierra), the answer was to fly all the way under the radar. The singer and actress was recently named as one of Dr. Dre’s three alleged mistresses by estranged wife Nicole Young.

Yes, three…

The 50-year-old hoped to bring her husband’s infidelities to court to strengthen her case against him. But the ladies in question are not interested!

Rogers’ website describes her as “the Queen of Latin Hip-Hop.” She has performed as an actress as well as a singer, appearing in the John Singleton movie Poetic Justice. The resume lists her as a former writer and recording artist for Virgin Records and a member of “Dr. Dre’s first girl group” Hands On, which was featured on the 1996 compilation album Dr. Dre Presents… The Aftermath.

Considering their association goes back over two decades, the pair clearly have a long history — including on social media. As recently as June, Crystal posted a photo of herself on Instagram with the producer (and others) in the studio. According to The Blast, she captioned the shot:

“Hard work=‘s earning a seat to work work with the best. A lot of talent in this room. #hiphop #hip #legends #musician #protools #beats #rapper #singers #singersongwriter #editing.”

But the thing is, gurl apparently didn’t want you to see any of these.

In the wake of Young’s bombshell motion to try to get Dre’s alleged GFs to testify, Crystal has wiped her social media clean. Her IG account is now private, and she reportedly deleted many photos altogether (including the studio shot with Dre). She also removed her profile picture from the account to make it even trickier to find her!

However, it looks like we might have some Streisand Effect going on here, because the fact she hid all this is 100% what drew our attention to it. Why is she trying to hide her friendship with Dre if it’s innocent? Does she just want to stay out of the public fracas??

Faced with the subpoenas from Young, Crystal joined the other alleged affair partners Jillian Speer and Kili Anderson in hiring lawyer Kris LeFan to block the motion. The attorney responded to the subpoenas, saying:

“Any extra marital affair would be irrelevant because California is a no-fault divorce state and in a pleading or proceeding for dissolution of marriage or legal separation of the parties, including depositions and discovery proceedings, evidence of specific acts of misconduct is improper and inadmissible.”

Anderson, whom the Beats By Dre creator previously denied having an affair with back in 2013, has also gone MIA on social media.

Singer/songwriter Speer seems to have left her online presence mostly intact and seemingly hasn’t responded to the legal drama — though she did post a poem that referenced cutting ties to “failure & shame” shortly after the news broke.

We’ll be interested to see if Nicole gets her way and has these women tell all in court — or if Crystal’s plan to keep quiet works out in her favor.

