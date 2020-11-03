It's Over! Julianne Hough Officially FILES FOR DIVORCE From Brooks Laich!

It really looked like these two might stay together after all, but alas…

Julianne Hough officially filed for divorce from Brooks Laich on Monday, five months after the couple first announced their separation.

According to The Blast, the 32-year-old Dancing With The Stars alum took the big legal step by submitting the official legal documents to a Los Angeles court. It looks like as a pretty definitive stopping point for a relationship that, for a few months at least, appeared to have been in the middle slow but substantial reconciliation.

A source spoke to People about Hough’s decision to officially end things and start the legal process, telling the mag (below):

“They were trying to work on things but Julianne realized she’s happier having her freedom. Brooks tried to give it to her but he also hit his limit.”

Sad… but also it sounds like the couple were working really hard to fix something that just wasn’t going to be fixed.

And so it appears to be an unceremonious end to what had been a happy marriage right up until it wasn’t — and both parties sought to move on.

Where did things go so wrong?

Hough and the former NHL star got hitched three years ago in a romantic outdoor wedding in Idaho. Happy (at least outwardly) for the first two years, the world first learned of potential strife in the relationship right around the time the coronavirus pandemic first hit in the United States. At that point, the pair physically separated; Laich opted to socially distance up in Idaho at the couple’s vacation home, while Hough thrived in living solo at their Los Angeles crib. But supposedly they were still doing just fine??

After several months of awkward, socially-distanced separation that had us scratching our heads, the pair finally released a joint statement in May confirming their mutual decision to separate.

At the time, a source noted the marriage had “been over for a while,” but as you may recall from the joint statement itself (below), it was clear these two were being very respectful of each other, too:

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate. We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

And yet, separation proved tricky for the professional dancer and the former pro hockey player.

A month after that joint statement, Laich celebrated his 37th birthday in a big way with his close friend — and Julianne’s brother — Derek Hough by his side. Then, Laich popped up to help celebrate Julianne at a pool party for her 32nd birthday less than a month later. Later in July, Julianne further stirred the pot by playfully commenting about “that booty” on one of Brooks’ Instagram posts, leading fans to further wonder whether the separation didn’t last.

Cozy-looking dinner dates throughout seemed to further fuel the fire. And the quote (above) from that new inside source further indicates the pair really tried to make things work over the last few months, too. But now, well, it appears as though all that may be over and done with. An abrupt end to what might have been!

What do U make of this somewhat unexpected news, Perezcious readers? Sounds like these two may just be better apart than they ever were together — or, at least, that’s what they seem to want right now. Good move or nah?

Sound off about this surprising split down in the comments (below)…

