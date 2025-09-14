Khloé Kardashian TRASHES Kylie Jenner’s Car In Hilarious Prank Video! Watch!

The KarJenner prank wars have begun with a bang!

On Saturday, Kylie Jenner took to TikTok to share footage of an unwelcome sight: her luxury Mercedes G-Wagon COVERED in toilet paper and silly string! OMG! Through laughter, the 28-year-old explains to followers “I slept over at my mom’s house.” She then pans the camera over to reveal her big sis Khloé Kardashian sneakily catching a glimpse. Kylie playfully shouts:

“You bitch!”

As fans may recall, Khloé and momma Kris Jenner built homes on the same property, so they ALWAYS know who’s visiting each other. We guess the Good American founder just couldn’t resist the opportunity to prank her little sister’s rig when it was sitting there so vulnerably! LOLz!

In the footage, Khloé ducks for cover as Kylie begins to chase her into her house, asking:

“Was this you?! Say something! Who did this to my car?”

The whole time, Khloé is running away and laughing.

The footage then cuts to Kylie back outside, where she’s examining the mess left on her vehicle. Kris then comes out to assess the situation, and Khloé, her daughter True, and Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago all jump out and spray the matriarch with silly string. It’s so hilariously wonderful! Ch-ch-check out the footage (below):

Kylie ominously captioned the post:

“prank wars have started”

We’re SEATED for her payback!

