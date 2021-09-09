Two Florida Stories Collide As Armed SWAT Standoff Gets Interrupted By Naked Woman In Golf Cart

Only in Florida!

Per reports…

A scary, six-hour standoff in the Sunshine State between a gun-wielding teenager and SWAT teams was briefly interrupted by a third party: a random woman riding around on a golf cart, who was drunk and, for some reason, naked.

It all went down shortly after 8 p.m. in Dunedin on Sunday, when police officers responded to a call reporting three suspicious males in the area. One of the three suspects fled when cops arrived on the scene, prompting a police chase during which the teen — later identified as 18-year-old Myles Abbott (above, right) — allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at nearby citizens.

Abbott also somehow shot himself in the thigh at one point during the chase before reportedly managing to climb onto the roof of a house on Michigan Boulevard. At that point, the six-hour standoff began.

Police tried to communicate with him from an armored vehicle as the teen taunted them with his gun, but he refused to climb down. Eventually, deputies brought Abbott’s sister to the scene in an attempt to talk him down, but he still wouldn’t surrender — so the SWAT Team and the Negotiator Response Team were called in, and negotiation attempts began.

At that point, the situation went from tense to almost absurd: out of nowhere, a naked woman appeared in a golf cart and started driving around the police vehicles. Cops ordered the woman — who was later identified as 28-year-old Jessica Smith (above, left), from Boston Massachusetts — to leave the scene, but she refused.

So officers had no choice but to pull the woman off the cart and cuff her. According to an affidavit, she had “a distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her person, and she was completely nude.”

She was arrested and charged with resisting an officer without violence. Investigators said, per Fox 13:

“The defendant’s actions and inability to follow directions put multiple deputies at risk for potentially getting shot at.”

No kidding!

Abbott, meanwhile, was still on the roof refusing to surrender. SWAT officers eventually shot him with bean bag rounds to force the teen, who apparently does not know the woman, off the building. He was taken into custody and brought to a local hospital for treatment on his self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials recovered the gun and ultimately found it was stolen.

Abbott was charged with Loitering and Prowling, two counts of Aggravated Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer, two counts of Aggravated Assault, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Firearm, Resisting an Officer Without Violence, and Grand Theft of Firearm. He also had an outstanding warrant for Vehicular Homicide.

The other two teens — later identified as Skyi Julien, 16, and Ki’moni Anderson, 18 — were also both found in possession of stolen guns. Both were charged with Grand Theft of a Firearm and Carrying a Concealed Firearm.

Skyi was also charged with Possession of a Firearm by Person Under 18; he was taken to Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center. The older teen faced an additional charge of Felon in Possession of Firearm, and was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

Crazy, right?