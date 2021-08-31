This Chiseled Alabama Cop Is A PERFECT Doppelgänger For The Rock -- And The Star's Reaction Is Amazing!

We’ve got double vision!

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has a very memorable and unique look, with his super-hunky build, cue-ball bald head, and million-dollar smile. But he’s not the only one with those attributes on this planet!

No, like, for real: photos of a police lieutenant from Morgan County, Alabama named Eric Fields have gone viral over the last few days thanks to the 37-year-old officer’s truly STUNNING resemblance to the 49-year-old Jungle Cruise superstar!

Don’t just take our word for it, though! The Rock himself finally came across the shocking side-by-side comparison pic on Monday night and even he admitted that resemblance was uncanny, dropping an “oh s**t” reaction before offering to buy the officer a drink and swap stories!

Take a look at the resemblance and decide for yourself whether these two are legit doppelgängers, or what (below):

Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ‘em ???????????????????? #ericfields https://t.co/G38tOr68cW — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 31, 2021

BTW, Fields chatted with a local newspaper earlier this month about his resemblance to The Rock, and quipped (below):

“I don’t want to disappoint anybody. I walk up one day and at a different angle, I don’t know. It’s flattering, but it’s also a little nerve-racking as far as what others expect.”

