Wait, Is Dwayne Johnson Seriously Considering A Presidential Run?!

It looks like a presidential run could be in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s future.

ICYMI, a new poll found that if the 48-year-old actor decided to join the next presidential election, he could have a shot at The Oval Office. It’s a strong possibility as around 46 percent of 30,000 people surveyed by Pipslay said they would give The Rock their vote if he runs for the spot.

On Saturday, the former wrestler responded with a snapshot of an article about the poll and didn’t shut down the idea, saying:

“Humbling. I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club – but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people.”

In the past, Johnson has hinted at running for president or some other elected office. In 2016, he told British GQ that he had not “ruled politics out” before adding:

“I’m not being coy when I say that, but at the moment, I am not sure. I can’t deny that the thought of being governor, the thought of being president, is alluring. And beyond that, it would be an opportunity to make a real impact on people’s lives on a global scale. But there are a lot of other things I want to do first.”

In February, he explained to USA Today that he “would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted.” Mind you, the Baywatch star has no experience in politics.

Would you be all for Dwayne Johnson running for president? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

