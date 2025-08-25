Got A Tip?

HOLY S**T! Noah Centineo Is Shirtless & RIPPED For Street Fighter Role!

Noah Centineo Shirtless Ripped Instagram Photo Street Fighter Movie

Damn, Noah Centineo pulled a Chris Pratt!

Remember when the formerly chubby Parks and Recreation star first shared that pic of himself in superhero shape for Guardians of the Galaxy? This is like that, only Noah was already kinda hunky. So now he’s gone SUPER hunk! Or maybe hunk TURBO?

If you didn’t know, the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star was cast as Ken in the latest attempt at a live action Street Fighter movie. Graphics have gotten better, but ’90s kids will always remember him as this guy:

Noah has always been cute, but we didn’t see him as a badass video game character. but after this pic? You will believe!

Photos: Cruz & David Beckham Have A Matching Speedo Moment On Vacation! Hot!

The Charlie’s Angels eye candy posted to his Instagram on Monday a mirror selfie simply captioned:

“Road brawler”

Ha! But the picture was worth way more than a thousand words! Look!

Noah Centineo shirtless selfie Instagram
(c) Noah Centineo/Instagram

Whaaaa?

When we were done going up and down the abs and checking out the biceps, we actually noticed he’s got the long blonde hair, too! Wow, he really transformed himself for the part! AH-Mazing!

Guess he really felt like he had to match up against co-star Jason Momoa! The Street Fighter movie is set to release in March of next year. Will YOU be watching??

 

[Image via Noah Centineo/Instagram /Netflix/YouTube.]

Aug 25, 2025 11:10am PDT

