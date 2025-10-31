Got A Tip?

HOT HOT HOT! Teyana Taylor's Most Revealing Red Carpet Look EVER!

Holy s**t!

If you thought Sydney Sweeney‘s dress was too revealing, you’re not gonna believe this! Teyana Taylor just rocked her most revealing outfit yet — and it was HAWT!

Taking the red carpet at Thursday’s TIME100 event, the actress sported a black blazer with a VERY revealing sheer dress — if you can even call it that — held up by a single string! The look is reportedly from Tom Ford‘s Spring/Summer 2026 collection by Haider Ackermann. Words will never do it justice. Just look!

Insane!!!

She looks so good!

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Teyana Taylor/Instagram]

