HOT HOT HOT! Teyana Taylor's Most Revealing Red Carpet Look EVER!

Holy s**t!

If you thought Sydney Sweeney‘s dress was too revealing, you’re not gonna believe this! Teyana Taylor just rocked her most revealing outfit yet — and it was HAWT!

Taking the red carpet at Thursday’s TIME100 event, the actress sported a black blazer with a VERY revealing sheer dress — if you can even call it that — held up by a single string! The look is reportedly from Tom Ford‘s Spring/Summer 2026 collection by Haider Ackermann. Words will never do it justice. Just look!

Teyana Taylor is suited up for the TIME100 Event. ???? pic.twitter.com/Or8TjpBqfq — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 31, 2025

Insane!!!

She looks so good!

