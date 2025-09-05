Gossip Girl Alum Taylor Momsen Goes Fully Nude, Showing Off RIPPED Abs!

Dayum!!! Taylor Momsen is really going for it in her new music video! And in the gym lately, apparently…

The Gossip Girl alum dropped her latest music video with rock band The Pretty Reckless a couple days ago, and it kinda flew under the radar… until she posted some behind the scenes pics on her Instagram feed Wednesday! And wow! Take a look (below)!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Momsen (@taylormomsen)

Dang, girl! She’s rocking an eight-pack these days! So fit!

Video: Taylor Bitten By Bat During Concert In Spain!

We can’t help but wonder if that was in anticipation of doing this video — because as you can see in some of the other pics in the carousel, she really is totally nude! Just a thin layer of black paint she’s writhing around in!

See why Taylor is painting it black with the striking visuals for new single For I Am Death (below)!

