Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Drake Admits He Did THIS For That 'Fake Abs' Photo! Fans Are SHOCKED After Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Debuts Slimmed-Down Look At Venice Film Festival!  HOLY S**T! Noah Centineo Is Shirtless & RIPPED For Street Fighter Role! Ellie Goulding Goes Topless! Shows Off Amazingly Shredded Bod In HOT Selfie! EVERYONE Is Thirsting Over The Efron Brothers! See Why! 90210 Icon Jennie Garth Does First Ever Underwear Photoshoot At 53! All-American Rejects Singer Tyson Ritter Launches An OnlyFans -- Promises Fans 'Taste Of Full Frontal Rock 'N' Roll'! Kane Brown Flaunts New Abs In Shirtless Before-And-After Body Transformation Pics! Tom Brady Seen NAKED Sunbathing On Roof -- Directly Across From Ex Gisele Bündchen's Mansion! Ben Affleck Hilariously Mocks BFF Matt Damon Looking Ripped On Odyssey Set! Ralph Fiennes' Body Transformation Is INSANE At 62 -- LOOK! Guess The Celebrity With The Thirst Trap Of The Ages!

Taylor Momsen

Gossip Girl Alum Taylor Momsen Goes Fully Nude, Showing Off RIPPED Abs!

Taylor Momsen Strips Nude Pretty Reckless Music Video Shows Ripped Abs

Dayum!!! Taylor Momsen is really going for it in her new music video! And in the gym lately, apparently…

The Gossip Girl alum dropped her latest music video with rock band The Pretty Reckless a couple days ago, and it kinda flew under the radar… until she posted some behind the scenes pics on her Instagram feed Wednesday! And wow! Take a look (below)!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Momsen (@taylormomsen)

Dang, girl! She’s rocking an eight-pack these days! So fit!

Video: Taylor Bitten By Bat During Concert In Spain!

We can’t help but wonder if that was in anticipation of doing this video — because as you can see in some of the other pics in the carousel, she really is totally nude! Just a thin layer of black paint she’s writhing around in!

See why Taylor is painting it black with the striking visuals for new single For I Am Death (below)!

[Image via The Pretty Reckless/YouTube/Taylor Momsen/Instagram.]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 05, 2025 10:00am PDT

Share This