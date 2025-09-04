Drake Admits He Did THIS For That 'Fake Abs' Photo!

Fans called it!

Drake just admitted to altering THAT shirtless photo of himself!

You might remember that back in June, the rapper had everyone talking after he uploaded a mirror selfie of himself posing in nothing but black shorts as he stood in front of an at-home bar. The post quickly earned nearly 2 million likes — and tons of comments wondering if his abs were fake! Something just looked TOO off about them, you know?

Related: Kris Jenner Says Her Shocking Facelift Is Her Version Of ‘Aging Gracefully’

Take a look at what sparked the frenzy:

He also included a short video of him jogging in the full post HERE.

Drake was flooded with theories that he had plastic surgery to get the six pack! Fans wrote:

“Six pack surgery then filming a 30 yard jog is wild” “BBL 6 pack is crazy. The arms don’t match so that’s even more wild” “Can you imagine being a man with fake abs ” “Ordered abs from temu n forgot to add shoulders n tri lol” “People laughing but don’t know chest and shoulders are arriving in a different box in 2 weeks “

Brutal!! Now, he’s finally sharing what was really going on in that photo!

During his appearance on Bobbi Althoff‘s new show Not This Again, the podcaster called out Champagne Papi for the rumors and asked him if he’d ever gotten an “ab” procedure done. He dished:

“No. People also say that I got a BBL [Brazilian butt lift], right? They call me BBL Drizzy.”

LOLz! He’s up to date on his comment section! After pressing Bobbi to tell him whether his butt looked good when he walked in for the interview, the 38-year-old owned up to photoshopping his abs! He candidly said:

“I think it was just like I came from the gym. I was sweaty in that pic. Maybe I like went on Facetune and put details up, you know? Sorry, just being honest!”

Surprised by his reveal, Bobbi questioned, “You Facetuned it?” Drake doubled down:

“Yeah, maybe I like heightened the, like, saturation or something on it? I think I like hit it too hard. I hit it too hard. They don’t look like that. You saw them!”

LMFAO! Not something he should be saying amid those cheating allegations they’ve been trying to shut down!

But now we know! Those abs weren’t exactly the real deal! Sounds like he’s photoshopping lots of his pics (as many folks do these days). He’s gonna have to work harder to make it look realistic — fans don’t miss a thing!

Ch-ch-check out his response to the drama:

Drake addresses claims he has fake abs and a BBL on Bobbi Althoff’s podcast. pic.twitter.com/cBM4Ke6HWl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 3, 2025

And watch the full episode (below):

Reactions? Can U believe he actually owned up to this?! Even Bobbi seemed shook he was really going there!

[Image via Drake/Instagram]