Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Is No Longer Considering Presidential Run -- Here’s Why!

It looks like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson won’t be heading to the Oval Office!

As you may know, the former wrestler has long hinted at running for president or some other elected office over the years. He even told USA Today in February 2021 that he “would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted.” Well, a poll from a couple of months later found that if Dwayne decided to join the next presidential election, he would have a strong chance at the position as around 46 percent of 30,000 people surveyed by Pipslay would give The Rock their vote.

At the time, the Baywatch star did not shut down the idea, saying in response to the poll on social media:

“Humbling. I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club – but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people.”

But it sounds like he had a change of heart now! In a preview for an upcoming interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the 50-year-old actor revealed that a presidential run is “off the table.” Why is that? He said his “number one” priority right now is being a dad to his three daughters – 21-year-old Simone Johnson, 6-year-old Jasmine Johnson, and 4-year-old Tiana Johnson. Awww! Dwayne explained:

“It’s off the table. Yes. It is off the table. I will say this because it requires a B-side to this. I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. And that’s the most important thing to me is being a daddy, number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives.”

He continued:

“I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years in my first daughter’s [life]. Growing up in this critical age at this critical time in their life, and that’s what the presidency will do. So my number one priority is my daughters. Sure, CEO sounds great. But the number one thing I wanna be is daddy. That’s it.”

Honestly, we can respect that! You can ch-ch-check out the sneak peek of the interview (below):

Actor and international star Dwayne @TheRock Johnson has been seriously talked about as a potential candidate for president – and it was talk he didn’t outright dismiss – until now. Johnson tells @thattracysmith he is ruling out a run for president & more this "Sunday Morning." pic.twitter.com/38DltxUFej — CBS Sunday Morning ???? (@CBSSunday) October 7, 2022

