DWTS Fan Favorite Andy Richter Defends Hilaria Baldwin After She Says She Was 'Bullied' Off Show!

Hilaria Baldwin is getting some rare support from one of her Dancing with the Stars competitors!

As Perezcious readers know, Alec Baldwin‘s wife’s time on the dance competition was riddled with controversy! First, she got called out for seemingly campaigning to be on the show, something she continually denied. At one point, it seemed like other stars may have been shading her — and then she was voted off! After she got the boot, the yoga instructor claimed she was “bullied” off the series! So messy!

On Wednesday, Andy Richter — who has been a fan favorite throughout the season — caught up with TMZ about the show. When asked for his opinion on Hilaria’s bullying claims, he actually defended her!

Conan O’Brien‘s former sidekick agreed that “people can be pretty mean on the internet.” So, if there’s any bullying, he’s blaming it on some toxic fans. That said, he didn’t think it was the exact reason her time was up. He reiterated that “the show is [based on] votes.” So, he clearly doesn’t think bullying (at least from pros and people working on the show) had anything to do with her exit. But still, his heart went out to her:

“I’ve read some pretty terrible stuff about her, and I just don’t think that’s necessary. People can have their opinions, but I just don’t think there’s any reason to be mean in a dance competition.”

But when asked if he had a message for the trolls, he teased:

“I would not even begin to tell the internet what to do because then I’m just in its jaws!”

Hah! He’s not wrong — people online can be pretty mean! Watch (below):

Has Hilaria been treated unfairly online? Or is Andy just being extra nice?! Let us know what you think (below).

For more information on cyberbullying, go to https://www.stopbullying.gov/cyberbullying/what-is-it

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Disney+]