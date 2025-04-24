Elizabeth Hurley's Friends Think Billy Ray Cyrus Romance Is A 'Joke' -- Including Elton John!

Elizabeth Hurley might be all loved up with her new man Billy Ray Cyrus, but that doesn’t mean her friends are buying this romance for one damn minute! And yes, that group of supreme skeptics apparently includes her most famous friends — like, none other than Elton John!!

As we’ve been reporting, the 59-year-old model and actress went public alongside the 63-year-old country crooner with a hard launch of their love back on Easter Sunday. Ever since that jaw-dropping moment, we’ve been trying to figure out where the f**k all this came from. And we aren’t the only ones!!

Based on a report published by Page Six on Wednesday, a new insider is sounding out some key details about what Liz evidently loves about the Achy Breaky Heart crooner. And what sets them apart despite the skepticism of close pals! For one, the source revealed Billy Ray’s apparent appeal to the bombshell:

“She’s been waiting a long time for romance. I think she likes the whole cowboy thing.”

Ooookay!

But like we said, some of Hurley’s closest pals are skeptical about the love, and curious as to whether this whole thing isn’t just a “joke.” Oof.

That includes none other than Elton John, who the insider said “may not understand” the shocking new relationship! OUCH!!! The source said:

“Liz’s friends think it must be a joke or madness, but they aren’t saying it to her. Elton may not understand this relationship, and is a bit bemused by it. But for all his faults, Elton is really loyal to Liz.”

Yikes…

FWIW, as close as the 78-year-old musical legend is to Hurley, he is also very close to Billy Ray’s estranged daughter Miley Cyrus, too. So, we can understand why Elton might be feeling a bit befuddled about this unlikely love connection.

None of that may matter, though… because Liz just keeps on moving forward with her public pronouncements!

Take her latest Instagram post from Tuesday as the prime example of this. As you can see (below), she posted a few pics of herself from what appeared to be Cyrus’ Tennessee farm. And then, she coupled it with a clip of what would seem to be her and Cyrus quite literally riding off into the sunset on an ATV there in the great outdoors:

To that end, a Hurley pal tried to make clear to Page Six that there’s nothing weird about this relationship, and it’s totally legit. They started by saying this about Liz’s recent social media activity:

“Just look at the photo of them together — she looks happy! People are so quick to be mean.”

That last part is definitely an evergreen statement. No argument there!

Then, the source insisted that the pair’s chemistry is NOT a hoax, no matter how confused Elton and the rest of Hurley’s friends might be at this point:

“This is not a hoax. Liz is not a hoaxy person; she’s very sincere, very bright and I think she likes him.”

Sooooo there you have it then?! …We guess??

What do you think about all this, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your reactions in the comments (below)!

