Billy Ray Cyrus Hid New Romance From Miley! And 'She Won't Be Happy' About It, Says Insider!

Shocked about Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley?? You’re not alone! Apparently daddy didn’t bother telling Miley Cyrus about his new romance before it went public either… And she reportedly ain’t very happy about it! Innerestingly, we’re hearing the issue right now is… the timing.

As we’ve been following, the Achy Breaky Heart crooner debuted a relationship with the Austin Powers star on Easter Sunday, sharing a joint post of them smooching.

Her son Damian Hurley seems to be a big fan of the coupling being a longtime Hannah Montana fanatic… But how does Hannah Montana herself feel? Well, according to an insider, not great!

A source told New Idea on Monday she had NO idea of the budding romance before the world found out over the weekend:

“Of course Miley didn’t know. She stays away from her dad as much as possible.”

That much isn’t too surprising amid their years-long estrangement… But the insider went on to claim “she won’t be happy about this.” Why? It’s not like there was any danger of him getting back with Tish, right?

Well, it’s actually something unexpected, per the source. It’s because her new album Something Beautiful comes out next month with an accompanying film shortly after — and now all of a sudden the spotlight is on her dad:

“She’s about to launch an album and a movie, and this is going to overshadow it all!”

Yikes! We guess she doesn’t have the Best of Both Worlds this time!

We should definitely take this report with a grain of salt… but it’s food for thought! What do YOU think of Billy Ray and Elizabeth, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

