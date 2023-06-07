Elle Fanning Was Told She Lost 'Daughter' Movie Role At 16 Because She Was 'Unf**kable'

Damn! You wanna know why people think Hollywood is full of creeps and pervs? Because of a-holes like this!

Elle Fanning opened up about life as a child actor during The Hollywood Reporter‘s Comedy Actress Roundtable video on Tuesday. And among her fellow actresses she felt comfortable enough to tell a horror story she’s never revealed before! The now-25-year-old star of Hulu‘s The Great opened up:

“I’ve never told this story, but… I was trying out for a movie. I didn’t get it. I don’t even think they ever made it, but it was a father-daughter road trip comedy. I remember this. And there was someone involved with the project that the feedback — which I didn’t hear from my agents and things, ’cause they were really protective, they wouldn’t tell me things like this, but I heard it from an outside party — that filtration system is really important because there’s probably a lot more damaging comments that were said that they filtered out, but this one got to me. I was 16, I was literally 16 years old, and this person said, ‘Oh she didn’t get the father-daughter road trip comedy because she’s unf**kable.'”

Sorry, because she’s what?! She was 16 years old! And meant to play a daughter! There’s just so much wrong with that.

The interviewer audibly gasped at the reveal — while a couple of the other younger actresses at the table seemed a little less surprised, unfortunately. Like maybe they’ve heard similar? Elle certainly knows this isn’t an isolated incident. She added:

“There’s so many stories like this that I’ve heard, that I’ve talked to people about. I laugh at it now, like ‘What a disgusting pig!'”

And thankfully she was for the most part “very protected” as she noted:

“I have an amazing manager and agent who’ve been with me since I was 8 or 9, same people.”

But she also wonders how being a young star may have messed her up when it came to those crucial years of becoming a woman:

“You’re growing up in the public eye, so it’s weird. I look at photos then, I’ll look at paparazzi photos when I was, you know, you’re 12 years old and you’re like… and back then, is it a good thing to see such a mirror of yourself at that age? I don’t feel like it damaged me, but it made me very aware of myself.”

She did say she’s “happy” she found what she loved at such a young age, but it’s something to pay close attention to! Not everyone is as protected as she was — and not everyone comes out of that childhood unscathed.

Watch the full story — and the floored reaction from her fellow actresses (below). We strongly recommend hearing Natasha Lyonne‘s full response following, too!

