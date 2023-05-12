Elle Fanning Lost A BIG Franchise Role Because Of Her Instagram Followers??

Elle Fanning is opening up about just how cutthroat Hollywood is — and how social media obsessed they’ve gotten!

The 25-year-old stopped by the Happy Sad Confused podcast Thursday, where host Josh Horowitz asked her if she feels any “pressure” to land a role in a big franchise like Marvel, DC, or Star Wars to stay “relevant,” and her answer was pretty shocking…

The All the Bright Places star began by firmly stating:

“I don’t feel that way.”

She continued:

“It obviously does something for people, but you also don’t know if they’re going to work sometimes, which is also scary.”

Related: Tom Holland Is One Year Sober!

She then added that she did once try out for a really BIG blockbuster role, which she chose not to name, but things didn’t exactly go her way. The young star revealed:

“I didn’t get a part once for something big, and it might not have just been for this reason, but this is the feedback that I heard, because I didn’t have enough Instagram followers at the time.”

WHAT?!

Not enough IG followers?! Gross! She reflected on the reasoning:

“That I firmly don’t believe in for not getting a part.”

That’s wild! Remember, she’s already been the face of a major franchise before in Disney’s Maleficent films, in which she starred alongside Angelina Jolie. You would think that cred alone would be enough to take her places… But showbiz is showbiz. Watch her full interview (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Isn’t that a ridiculous reason to not hire someone? What happened to being right for the part?? If all they cared about were IG followers, you’d think they’d just hire Kardashians to star in movies and TV shows, right? Oh…

Well, at least Elle has made a good living slaying in indie movies and acclaimed TV shows like The Great. So she’ll be OK. But really… IG followers for a movie role…

Let us know what YOU think in the comments down below!

[Images via Josh Horowitz & Disney/YouTube]