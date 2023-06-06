Drew Barrymore Is PISSED At How People Took That Mother Statement!

Wow. As surprised as we were at what Drew Barrymore said in her latest interview, we’re even more taken aback by her response to the coverage!

In case you missed it, the 50 First Dates star really opened up in a with New York Magazine profile published on Monday about her continuing trauma from her early days of celebrity. Speaking about her infamous childhood where she was thrust into the spotlight — and then brought to Hollywood parties where she did hard drugs from the age of nine — she got raw about her feelings for her mother, Jaid Barrymore. The big takeaway many folks had from reading the piece? The admission that she “cannot wait” for her mother to be dead and gone so she can move on from the hurt feelings.

It was a bold confession to be sure, one she tempered quite a bit. But now she’s FURIOUS everyone interpreted it that way! Drew took to Instagram Monday afternoon to blast the rags, saying:

“You know what? To all you tabloids out there, you have been f**king with my life since I was 13 years old. I have never said that I wish my mother was dead. How dare you put those words in my mouth?”

We’re not sure to which outlets she’s referring, as multiple reports arrived at the same interpretation, but she definitely labeled a mom being “gone” a “luxury” for other famous daughters who endured abuse. A luxury she “cannot wait” for that would allow her to “grow.”

Per the mag (which you can read for full context HERE), she seemingly expressed envy of fellow child stars she interviewed like Brooke Shields and Jeanette McCurdy (who famously wrote a book called I’m Glad My Mom Died) because their mothers were no longer with us, saying:

“All their moms are gone, and my mom’s not. And I’m like, Well, I don’t have that luxury. But I cannot wait. I don’t want to live in a state where I wish someone to be gone sooner than they’re meant to be so I can grow. I actually want her to be happy and thrive and be healthy. But I have to f**king grow in spite of her being on this planet.”

We think it’s a pretty clear statement. The read is, she wants her mother to have peace and health but also could really benefit from her being gone. At the same time, she feels terrible that she feels that way, even though it’s what she believes she needs. It’s a complex state, but hey, what parental relationship is simple, right? What’s the Tolstoy quote? “All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.” It’s difficult terrain, and kudos to Drew for being a celeb bold enough to open the door to it.

We guess other sites didn’t follow that fully and just took the statement at its most soundbyte-reduced simplest? Because the 51-year-old lashed out like we’ve never seen, saying:

“I have been vulnerable and tried to figure out a very difficult, painful relationship while admitting it is difficult to do while a parent is alive. And that for those of us who have to figure that out in real time cannot wait, as in they cannot wait for the time, not that the parent is dead. Don’t twist my words around or ever say that I wish my mother was dead. I have never said that, I never would. In fact, I go on to say that I wish that I never have to live an existence where I would wish that on someone. Because that is sick.”

We kind of thought she said she wished she didn’t have to live an existence where she wished that on someone because she does live an existence where she wishes it on someone. It’s a horrible way to feel, and that’s why it’s a hard thing to admit — but a necessary obstacle to overcome. That’s why, we assumed, she said later in the interview:

“I dared to say it, and I didn’t feel good. I do care. I’ll never not care. I don’t know if I’ve ever known how to fully guard, close off, not feel, build the wall up.”

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Did folks misinterpret what Drew was trying to say? Watch Drew’s fiery response for yourself and let us know what y’all think (below)!

