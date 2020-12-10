Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive For COVID-19!

2020 continues to be an especially rough year for Ellen DeGeneres.

On Thursday, the daytime TV icon announced on social media that she had tested positive for COVID-19, but is “feeling fine” and has already notified everyone she recently came into close contact with.

Her message read in full:

“Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-10. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe. Love, Ellen”

The comedienne has been hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show live from her studio since late October, with guests appearing both in person and virtually. A rep for the show told the Daily News that production has been “paused” until January.

Feel better, Ellen!

