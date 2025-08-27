Inside The Voice Crisis Talks After Snoop Dogg's Homophobic Rant! Is He OUT?!

Snoop Dogg has pissed off a LOT of people with his homophobic comments… Including his employers!

Earlier this month, the Gin & Juice rapper showed his cards while on the It’s Giving podcast, revealing that he did NOT approve of an LGBT subplot in Disney’s 2022 film Lightyear. He recalled taking his grandson to see the film and being at a loss when the child asked him about a lesbian couple featured in the movie:

“Oh s**t, I didn’t come her for this s**t, I just came here to watch the goddamn movie.”

He added:

“These are kids. Do we have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

Sighhhhhhhhh.

What is so complicated about telling a child that some girls like girls? Seems pretty simple to us! You know what’s complicated? Making a TV show! Like they’re doing over that at NBC on The Voice… where Snoop has been a coach for two seasons now.

But now it seems his seat may be pulled from under him as execs enter crisis mode over his upsetting comments. On Tuesday, an insider told The US Sun the reality singing competition aims to be “apolitical” and “inclusive” for all viewers… In other words, they try really hard not to piss off huge swaths of their audience! And reality singing competitions have always leaned a little into a demo that really cares about homophobia, if you catch our meaning.

So we guess Snoop just didn’t get the memo? Or just didn’t care. The insider told the outlet:

“This is the exact kind of conversation [the execs at NBC] didn’t want to be sucked into. Production had to remind him that he works for an inclusive, apolitical, family-friendly show, and comments like this only go on to create a divisive environment. The show does not condone the comments whatsoever.”

Good! We’re glad to hear they’re taking such a firm stance! It’s not often enough we see this kind of support for the LGBTQIA+ community these days…

The source added:

“This is the opposite of the kind of spotlight they want on the show just ahead of the new season. And it just makes contestants and even some crew members not feel like the set is a safe space since they have all different kinds of people part of making this show come to life.”

Exactly! They already have enough going on this season… So because of the rapper’s comments, he’s likely now getting the boot! The insider noted “comments like these” are “exactly why Snoop is already on the outs with the show.” They told the outlet:

“He’s a liability for network TV.”

Yikes! Was it really worth it, Snoop?? Possibly fumbling a lucrative bag just to be able to spew out some outdated views on a podcast?

What are YOUR thoughts on this situation, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via NBC/YouTube]