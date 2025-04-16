Elon Musk’s New Baby Momma Finally Reveals Son's Unusual Name -- Elon Wanted To Keep Him Secret!

Elon Musk’s new baby momma, Ashley St. Clair, refuses to remain silent about their son, even revealing his name to the whole world.

As Perezcious readers may know, the 26-year-old influencer welcomed the Tesla owner’s 14th child back in September, and they have not had an amicable co-parenting relationship since. Ashley sued Elon for sole legal custody months later, and he allegedly “substantially” reduced her child support and questioned if he was the father in retaliation. Yikes. Throughout all this, we’ve had no idea what their kiddo’s name was. The only hint Ashley dropped is “R.S.C” in the court documents. Now we know! She told the Wall Street Journal their baby boy’s name is…

Romulus St. Clair.

Huh. It’s a particularly noteworthy name considering its origin. In Roman mythology, Romulus was one of the twins who founded Rome. Most intriguingly, Romulus and his brother Remus were abandoned by their parents and raised by a wolf mother instead. Um… considering Elon’s reputation for abandoning his children, that’s a pretty inneresting name choice, no? Can’t help but wonder if Momma Wolf chose that. (Then again, it’s also what Logan Roy calls one of his sons on Succession, so it may just be from Elon watching TV.)

Speaking of Elon’s relationship with his kids… The businessman probably won’t be too happy with Ashley that she spilled this tea! He allegedly didn’t want anyone to know about their child in the first place! Elsewhere in the interview, the mom claimed his “longtime fixer,” Jared Birchall, offered her a one-time $15 million payment and $100,000 a month until Romulus turned 21 if she never said a word about the paternity matter and their relationship after giving birth. He allegedly warned (or more so, threatened) that it “always, always leads to a worse outcome for that woman than what it would have been otherwise.” WTF.

However, Ashley turned it down because she didn’t want Romulus “to feel like he’s a secret.” She also didn’t like the terms of the NDA, claiming it didn’t prevent Elon from making any disparaging comments about her, cover security expenses, provide support if Romulus became sick, and include a trust fund or life insurance if the dad died before he turned 21. Plus, Ashley claimed she would have to pay the $15 million back if she ever broke the terms.

Jeez…

This guy really didn’t want anyone to know about baby Romulus, it seems! Thoughts on the drama? Let us know.

