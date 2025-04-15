Julia Fox FUMES Over Ex-Husband Baptizing Their Son Without Her Permission!

Julia Fox is FURIOUS.

Earlier this month, the Uncut Gems star took to TikTok with a fired-up video trashing her ex-husband Peter Artemiev for baptizing their 4-year-old son Valentino without her consent! Oh dang, that really should be a shared parenting decision, right? Not only did he not ask first, she says he didn’t even send her as much as an invite or a PHOTO!

Related: Sami Sheen Reveals She Cut Off ALL Contact With Dad Charlie After He Said ‘Crazy’ Conversation

She claimed she found out when he was helping her load some stuff into her car after their son’s school performance… Peter apparently nonchalantly pointed to a church and said, “Oh, this is where Valentino was baptized.” Just casually tossing that off.

Julia said she asked why she wasn’t invited, and Peter claimed she was — but that she just “didn’t want to come.” The actress disagreed, claiming that if she was “invited to something like that, [she] would go.” The 35-year-old went on:

“No one told me anyone about this, and he was like, ‘Yes we did, you didn’t want to come, you said you didn’t care.’”

It was at that point in their conversation she said it felt like she was once again in their relationship — being gaslit “over and over and over until then I freak out and then do something and then he calls me abuse.” The mom of one claimed:

“It’s reactive abuse and that’s what happens when you’re being mentally, and emotionally, and psychologically, and physically abused.”

Damn…

Julia then revealed she called him mom and “went off on her” asking why she wasn’t invited… To which the grandmother responded:

“Only Russian Orthodox people could come.”

And that was the LAST excuse Julia wanted to hear:

“It’s like, wow, now I see where this man gets it from. Don’t gaslight me. That is a bulls**t excuse. I am this child’s mother. You are not his mother.”

She went on to allege she has been “raising this child alone for four years, doing everything for him, taking him all around the world with me” and that Peter and his mother “robbed [her] of an experience.”

Seriously, though! That’s a pretty major milestone in a child’s life… In what world should the mother not be involved?!

She concluded by calling them “trash” and warning other women to “not have a child with a loser” because it will “dictate the rest of your life.” LOLz! Watch her full video (below):

YIKES.

Would YOU be mad in her position, too?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Julia Fox/Instagram & TIkTok & MEGA/WENN]