Elon Musk’s Ex Grimes Takes Side Of His Trans Daughter After He Said Vivian Was Dead To Him Because Of 'The Woke Mind Virus'!

Grimes made it clear what side she is on amid the feud between Elon Musk and his daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson! Spoiler alert! It’s NOT her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy’s side!

Earlier this week, the Tesla founder went on a disturbing transphobic rant about his 20-year-old transgender daughter while talking with Dr. Jordan Peterson for a Daily Wire interview. While deadnaming and misgendering her throughout the conversation about her transition two years ago, Elon claimed Vivian was “killed by the woke mind virus.” He then added:

“I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that. And we’re making some progress.”

JFC. Vivian is very much alive, btw. She assured everyone on Threads that she is “doing well” and looks “pretty good for a dead bitch” before launching into an epic clap back at Elon! Vivian shut down several “fake” claims the 53-year-old businessman made, including that she picked out clothes for him, was obsessed with musical theater, and said the word “fabulous” at the age of 4. She continued:

“He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there, and in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness. As for if I’m not a woman… sure, Jan. Whatever you say. I’m legally recognized as a woman in the state of California and I don’t concern myself with the opinions of those who are below me.”

And just to make it clear where she stands with Elon now, Vivian noted she “disowned him, not the other way around.” It’s a complete shame she had to defend herself from her own dad, all because he refuses to love, support, and accept her. But you know who does? Grimes. Shortly after her response, the singer — who shares three kids with Elon, X AE A-XII, Exa, and Techno — took to X (Twitter) to express that she has Vivian’s back no matter what! She posted:

“I love and am forever endlessly proud of Vivian.”

It’s great to see this support for Vivian! And she appreciated the kind words from Grimes, too! She responded to the post on Threads with a simple heart emoji. Check it out (below):

This is what Elon should have said all along — instead of the horrible, bigoted words he spewed in the interview. Reactions to Grimes’ statement, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

To learn more about how you can help the LGBTQ+ community, check out https://www.glaad.org/.

