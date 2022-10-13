Elon Musk Pulls A Gwyneth Paltrow, Selling Perfume Of... 'Burnt Hair'?!

Elon Musk has taken over yet another corner of the global marketplace: fragrance.

The richest man in the world has followed the same path as many celebrities before him, going into the world of scents. However, he’s following one star in particular into the world of, shall we say, provocative odors: namely Gwyneth Paltrow, who previously released a candle which she infamously named This Smells Like My Vagina. Elon’s wacky musk flavor? Burnt Hair.

The billionaire took to Twitter Tuesday to write:

“With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable — why did I even fight it for so long!?”

With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2022

He then followed up, showcasing his new perfume, Burnt Hair, calling it “The finest fragrance on Earth!” See (below):

Later, he implored fans to buy his new product, so he can “buy Twitter.”

Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2022

The fragrance, made by Musk’s Boring Company, sells for $100 a bottle, and will begin shipping in early 2023. It captures “the essence of repugnant desire,” and according the Boring Company website, offers a scent reminiscent of:

“Leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work.”

Well, the “repugnant” part is really coming through!

There definitely is a market for the odd scent, though, as Musk announced Wednesday 20,000 units have already been sold, making him $2 million ALREADY! WTF?! Are there really so many Elon fans thirsting for his Burnt Hair?

20,000!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 13, 2022

