Tom Cruise Will Be ‘First Civilian To Do A Spacewalk’ For Upcoming Film, Says Head Of Universal

Tom Cruise is out of his mind… And this world!

As the 60-year-old actor gears up for his latest film alongside director Doug Liman, hype is at an all-time high. Literally. Universal Pictures studio head Donna Langley explained to BBC last Wednesday Tom will “hopefully” be “the first civilian to do a spacewalk outside of the space station.”

WHAT??!

Little is currently known about the upcoming feature, besides Universal is working with NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX to pull off the out-of -his-world epic, with a budget set at roughly $200 million. We previously knew part of the movie would be filmed in the International Space Station, but Tom actually doing a spacewalk is some wild news! Langley revealed the film “actually takes place on Earth, and then the character needs to go up to space to save the day,” describing him as:

“a down-on-his-luck guy who finds himself in the position of being the only person who could save Earth.”

Sounds like a Tom Cruise role, alright!

Liman, who previously directed Cruise in the excellent but underseen sci-fi movie Edge Of Tomorrow, told Thrillist last year:

“When a producer proposes something crazy to you, like, let’s try to shoot a movie in outer space, and NASA and SpaceX sign on, and Tom Cruise signs on… you’re just a little bit more receptive.”

Oh, Tom, you adrenaline junkie you. We guess hanging off planes and helicopters just wasn’t enough altitude. What are YOUR thoughts on the news, Perezcious readers? Blast off in the comments (below)!

