Nick Cannon Hints Not All His Baby Mommas Are 'In Agreeance' In Freestyle Rap!

Nick Cannon wants his children to know that they will always be in each other’s lives — even if their moms don’t get along!

As you know by now, the former The Nick Cannon Show host already has seven children with four different women. He is a father to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with former wife Mariah Carey, 11-month-old twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa, a 17-month-old daughter Powerful Queen and 5-year-old son Golden with Brittany Bell, and a five-month-old son Zen, who died in December, with Alyssa Scott.

However, Nick is also expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi AND potentially has another little one on the way with Abby! While she has not confirmed the paternity of her baby, The Masked Singer star hinted that “the stork is on the way” after her next pregnancy made headlines.

So unsurprisingly, given their unique situation, there are bound to be moments where the group of baby mommas are not going to see eye-to-eye about certain matters — and Nick hinted as much in a new freestyle posted on social media!

The 41-year-old television personality took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of himself rapping an important message for his kids during a recent appearance on Power 106 FM. He said in the freestyle:

“I gotta say something to all of my kids, your daddy gonna love you whatever it is. … All of my children will always be friends, even if their mamas not in agreeance.”

The Wild ‘N Out host added:

“Cannon’s a gang and we’re in allegiance. Cannon’s the name and they can achieve it.”

Nick did not mention which moms were having problems with one another, we’re guessing because he didn’t want to make the trouble even worse. He later insisted that for “all of my baby mamas” there is actually “no drama, no politics.” Hmm…

You can ch-ch-check out the freestyle rap (below):

Some of his baby mommas previously shared similar sentiments as Nick, including Bre. She told Entertainment Tonight last month that while she does not speak with the other moms right now, she vowed “no matter what, the kids are going to be super close.”

Meanwhile, Abby emphasized how amazing it is for her children to have so many siblings during an Instagram Story Q&A:

“I grew up with such a STRONG sense of FAMILY. I have 14 uncles and aunts and hella cousins. I’m not looking for anyone to understand or agree with my perspective and I’m not speaking on any other family unit except my own, but for me, my children having so many siblings is so cool to me, it’s a blessing. Children are a blessing in whatever capacity that may be.”

What a great attitude about this! Clearly, these two women do not seem to have as much of an issue with their family situation as a lot of Nick’s detractors do! Wonder how the rest of the women must feel about it…

Reactions to the rap, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

