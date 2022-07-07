Elon Musk Reportedly Welcomed TWINS With One Of His Employees A Month Before His Daughter With Grimes Was Born

Elon Musk is reportedly doing his best impression of Nick Cannon — only the tech mogul is mixing business with family in an eyebrow-raising way.

According to a new report from Insider that broke on Wednesday, the Tesla head reportedly welcomed twins with an exec at his brain chip company Neuralink last November.

The report notes that court docs filed in Texas assert Musk and Shivon Zilis, a “top executive” at the brain implant technology company, welcomed the babies back in November. It’s interesting, because Musk and Grimes welcomed their second baby via surrogate just a few weeks later, at the very end of last year. Quite an eye-popping overlap!!

The news was unearthed after the docs were first filed by Elon and Shivon to request that their childrens’ names be changed legally to reflect Zilis as their middle name and Musk as their surname. According to the outlet, the kids’ first names are not publicly identified.

Regardless, this now makes 9 kids for the tech exec! The 51-year-old South African, who has long spoken out about declining birth rates across the world, appears to be doing his best to change that. He’s got five kids with ex-wife Justine Wilson, two more with Grimes, and now these twins with Zilis. Jeez!

As for Zilis, TMZ reports there is “speculation” that Elon could pick her to run Twitter if his deal to buy the social media company ends up happening. She’s been with his various companies for a few years now, having risen through the ranks at Neuralink after working a stint with Tesla, according to the outlet.

Soooooo, yeah. The timing is interesting, paralleled with Grimes’ surrogacy situation. And the mixing of business interests and personal relationships is just… oof… especially considering Elon’s not-so-great alleged history in that department.

