Scorpion & Game Of Thrones Star Elyes Gabel Arrested For Assault After Allegedly Choking His Girlfriend

Scorpion star Elyes Gabel faces multiple criminal charges after allegedly attacking his girlfriend.

Last week, police arrested the 38-year-old actor in New York after they were called to The Bowery Hotel at around 1 p.m. According to TMZ, his girlfriend told police that she and the Game of Thrones alum had gotten into a heated verbal argument after returning to their room from a night of drinking. But things soon took a violent turn…

Elyes allegedly spat in her face and hurled physical threats at her, saying:

“C**t f**king b***h. I’m going to punch you f**king face in.”

The woman also claimed he smashed her phone on the ground, before shoving her onto the couch and choking her. Gabel’s girlfriend reportedly told officers that the London native used both of his hands to “apply pressure” to her neck, “forcefully squeezing it,” which allegedly caused a ton of pain and redness. The complaint filed read, per E! News:

“The defendant, with the intent to harass, annoy, threaten and alarm another person, struck, shoved, kicked, and otherwise subjected another person to physical contact thereby causing physical injury to such person and to a family and household member of such person.”

When authorities arrived on the scene the next day, the woman refused any medical attention. Since then, Elyes has been charged with misdemeanor assault, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment. He was released without bail, and there is a temporary order of protections put in place by a judge for Gabel’s partner.

Elyes’ attorney, Stacey Richman, issued a statement to E! denying the violent incident, expressing:

“Elyes vehemently denies these allegations. While the claims are sensationalistic, they are not accurate. Elyes would never conduct himself in the manner alleged. Nevertheless, he will not disparage the complainant and looks forward to the facts emerging through the legal process.”

As you may know, the CBS alum famously dated Katharine McPhee for two years while they worked on Scorpion together. A source told Just Jared at the time of their breakup had been amicable, explaining:

“They’re still friends and work together almost every day. They still love each other but just couldn’t make things work.”

So scary! Here’s hoping his girlfriend is safe and okay following the traumatic ordeal.

