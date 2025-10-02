Got A Tip?

Emily In Paris Co-Stars Break Up After Wrapping New Season!

Emily In Paris Co-Stars Break Up Amid Filming New Season!

Drama on set…

Yes, it’s true, guys! Sadly, Ashley Park and her longtime beau Paul Forman have broken up. According to what a close source told TMZ on Wednesday, the fan-favorite Emily in Paris couple broke up sometime within the last month after two years together, but the reason why is unclear. It’s also not clear who broke up with who, but one thing is for sure… A falling apart of a relationship happening mid-filming a new season of their show must’ve stung! AND they play love interests!

Speculation of a breakup started over the weekend when Ashley attended Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco‘s wedding in a group of her gal pals, noticeably without Paul as her plus one. The duo would’ve just wrapped up filming season five of Emily in Paris at the end of August/early September, so they would’ve both had time to go. Looks like our worst fears really are true.

Per People, the co-stars first sparked romance rumors in 2023 and went Instagram official in January 2024 as the actress faced a health scare.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Did U see this coming? Let us know (below).

