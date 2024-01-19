Emily In Paris Star Ashley Park Went Into 'Critical Septic Shock' During Vacation -- Infecting 'Several' Organs!

This is so scary!

Actress Ashley Park is opening up about the truly frightening way her new year began — in the hospital fighting for her life! On Friday, the Emily in Paris star revealed she went into “critical septic shock” while on vacation with her boyfriend and co-star, Paul Forman. Alongside several photos from inside a hospital, she shared:

“As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful. While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told.”

The 32-year-old couldn’t say enough kind things about her beau, who was a true rock for her during all this, writing:

“Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this. You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say.”

She went on to thank those who cared for her during the stressful time — which included moving hospitals numerous times and translation support:

“And I’m deeply grateful to every doctor and ICU nurse who worked tirelessly and especially the @JoaliBeing [a beach resort in the Maldives] team for responding immediately and staying with me to provide language translations and vital support. Infinite thanks to my personal team of heroes at home who were on calls with insurance, Paul, my parents, and doctors at all hours (you know who you are).”

Wow. The thought of being so sick in a foreign country — without the ability to speak to the nurses and doctors properly — adds a whole other terrifying dynamic to this!

While the Only Murders in the Building star is “still in the throes of recovery,” she finally felt comfortable sharing the ordeal because she now knows “I’m safely on the other side of the worst.” She concluded:

“Thanks for reading this. Im sorry for being so absent recently to so much and to people in my life. I love you all. I’m healing and I promise I’m gonna be okay “

What a relief! Though it sounds like she still has a long road to recovery to go, so not totally out of the woods yet. Thankfully, she has a ton of support! So many friends and celebs have rushed to her comment section to wish her well, including Netflix co-star Lily Collins, who wrote:

“I can hardly look at these without crying. I love you sister and I’m forever grateful you’re on the other side of this and for @peforman for your incredibly huge heart and for being there every step of the way. I cannot wait to hug you both “

Others added:

Selena Gomez: “My heart I’m so grateful you are okay but praying for more healing” Busy Philipps: “oh my god, honey. i was just thinking of you yesterday and wondering why i didn’t see you at mean girls and then thought-oh she must be somewhere fabulous. you poor thing. I’m so glad you’re on the mend and sending you so many healing positive vibes” Paris Hilton: “Love you feel better sis “

Such a tough way to start the year. We’re sending Ashley all our thoughts and prayers as she continues to heal!

