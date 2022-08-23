Emily Ratajkowski Dancing To Paramore To Combat Her Breakup Is BEYOND Relatable -- WATCH!

Emily Ratajkowski is showing us ALL how to handle a breakup!

The 31-year-old model took to TikTok over the weekend to give us some insight into how she’s dealing with her split from husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, and let’s just say it got us pumped! If you’ve been keeping up, you know EmRata is gearing up to divorce Sebastian, who is reportedly BEGGING for another chance after his “serial cheating” claims came to light, but she’s not having it, and she’s enlisted the help of Paramore to dance away her sadness!

Who can’t relate to that?!

In her TikTok, you can see the actress sporting a mini dress, cowboy boots, and a tiny purse alongside her friend, who’s fitted in a yellow top and grey jeans as they dance to Paramore’s Hard Times. The lyrics read:

“(Hard Times) Gonna make you wonder why you even try (Hard times) Gonna take you down and laugh when you cry (These lives) And I still don’t know how I even survive (Hard times, hard times)”

Seems exceptionally fitting as she navigates her relationship issues! So sad that she’s been put through so much, but we’re glad she’s coming out the other end strong! See the full thing (below):

