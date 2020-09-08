Emma Roberts Shows Off Her Chic Baby Bump With A Swimsuit Selfie!

Pregnancy looks so good on you, Emma Roberts!

On Monday, the Scream Queens star shared a sizzling new pic of herself beating the record-high temperatures in Los Angeles over Labor Day weekend by lounging at the pool, and her growing baby bump was on full display! This update comes shortly after the 29-year-old actress confirmed she is expecting her first child, a son, with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

Earlier this month, an insider revealed the couple is due this September and by the looks of it, this bundle of joy should be arriving any day now! In the pic shared to her Instagram Story, Roberts is seen wearing a dark-colored floral swimsuit with a pair of red Mulberry cat-eye sunglasses — but of course, all eyes were on her growing mid-section.

Ch-ch-check out the cute shot (below):

It looks like Emma managed to cool off and have a nice Labor Day weekend without actually going into labor herself — though like we said, that could happen very soon! We’re wishing her all the best as she reaches the home stretch of her pregnancy and throughout this next chapter of motherhood.

