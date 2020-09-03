Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund Are ‘Very Serious’ And Getting ‘Excited’ For Their Baby Boy To Arrive!

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are getting ready for their baby boy!

As we previously shared, the Scream Queens star confirmed the news of her first pregnancy on Instagram this week, following more than two months of speculation around the possible baby en route.

An insider close to the future daddy tells People that he and Miz Roberts are “very serious” in their relationship as of late and are “beyond excited to be having a boy.” The pair have been together since March 2019 and are reportedly due some time in September. THIS MONTH! Wow!

Aww, too cute!!

The source added:

“Garrett thinks Emma is amazing. They will be great parents.”

We have no doubts they’ll make great parents, too, and their friends and family are super excited about the little one’s impending arrival! Roberts’ momma was a bit TOO excited, however, when she spilled the beans back in June, over two months before her daughter officially confirmed the news. Kelly Cunningham replied to a commentor who asked: “Is Emma pregnant?????” with an excited “Yes!!”

But after a second fan noted that she will make an amazing grandmother and Kelly answered: “Thank you so much! Very excited,” she deleted her account, likely because she broke the news a bit too early for her daughter’s liking! And you don’t want to cross Emma…

Though the pregnancy was reportedly unplanned, the couple also couldn’t be more thrilled to take this next step together! A source explained to Us Weekly in July, a month ahead of the 29-year-old’s official announcement:

“[They are feeling] surprised, shocked and happy at the same time, and so are their families.”

TBH, the pandemic has been a great time for parents looking to have a more low-key pregnancy, like Emma’s bestie Lea Michele who just welcomed a baby boy of her own, allowing for plenty of private time to prepare. The source continued at the time:

“They know the sex of the baby but are keeping it private for now. They haven’t picked out any names yet.”

As we mentioned, we now know it’s a boy! The glowing momma-to-be looked radiant in a casual series of photos showing off her bump in a white maxi dress, smizing and laughing with the Tron: Legacy actor. Take a look for yourself (below):

Pregnancy totally suits her!!

Many congratulations again to Emma and Garrett! We can’t wait to see your little one.

