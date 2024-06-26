Emma Roberts Defends Being A Nepo Baby -- But Is She Totally Missing The Point?!

Emma Roberts is weighing in on the great nepo baby debate.

The American Horror Story star stopped by Bruce Bozzi’s Table for Two iHeart Radio podcast on Tuesday and had some inneresting thoughts on the struggles of nepo babyhood. Ohhhh, yeah. Strap in, y’all. The 33-year-old, whose dad is Eric Roberts and aunt is Julia Roberts, argued that you still have to work just as hard — if not harder — than any other regular Joe trying to break into the industry as a nepo baby:

“That’s the thing that I always talk about — people kind of only see your wins because they only see when you’re on the poster of a movie. They don’t see all the rejection along the way. That’s why I’m always very open about things I’ve auditioned for and haven’t gotten the part for. I think it’s important to talk about — otherwise people just think everything’s been so great and linear and easy, and no, it’s not at all. But of course it looks like that to the outside perspective or to the naked eye.”

Well, yeah… Being a nepo baby doesn’t always necessarily ensure you’ll get roles… but come on!! It does just about serve up the opportunity on a silver platter compared to the Average Joe, which is a VERY different experience than normies face trying to get their names out there. But the We’re the Millers star actually seems to think sometimes THAT can be easier than the hand she and other famous babies have been dealt:

“I think there’s two sides of the coin. People like to say, you know, you have a leg up because you have family in the industry. But then the other side to that is you have to prove yourself more. Also, if people don’t have good experiences with other people in your family, then you’ll never get a chance.”

She continued:

“I think there’s something to be said where everybody loves the kind of overnight success story. And so if you’re kind of not the girl from the middle of nowhere that broke into Hollywood, there’s kind of an eye roll of like ‘Well, your dad was this.’”

Hot take! But what she’s not considering is how many years that actors spend trying to get their names out there at all! Trying to even land auditions at all! And not to mention paying for all the acting lessons with, in all likelihood, a LOT less money than what a nepo baby is coming to the table with when it comes to banking on their famous fam’s finances! Like, come on, girl! Us regular folks have to work jobs around our desire to make it in Hollywood or whatevs!

The Space Cadet star joked about actors like George Clooney qualifying for the same nepo baby label because of his relation to his actress aunt Rosemary Clooney, but ultimately touched on an idea that Lily Allen has also been vocal about:

“I feel like young girls get it harder with the nepo baby thing. I don’t really see people calling out sons of famous actors — not that they should be called out. I don’t think anyone should be called out for wanting to follow their dream.”

Uhhhh did she forget about the whole Brooklyn Beckham debacle?! LOLz!! Anyways, what are your thoughts on Emma’s take, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

