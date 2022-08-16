Brooklyn Beckham MOCKED For Claiming He Bought A $1.2 Million Sports Car Thanks To Being 'A Chef'!

Brooklyn Beckham is getting roasted for claiming his career as a chef is why he’s so filthy rich! LOLz! In a new TikTok posted on Monday, content creator Daniel Mac, who is famous for asking people in expensive cars what they do for a living, came across Victoria and David Beckham’s son in a $1.2 million supercar.

In the now-viral video, Daniel spotted Brooklyn (sometime last week) sitting behind the wheel of a red McLaren P1 sports car, one of just “375 produced,” according to the TikToker. Wow!

When Daniel confronted the star, the 23-year-old Brit quickly blurted:

“Oh my god, I know you!”

When asked what he does for a living, the former model hesitated before responding:

“Um, I’m a chef.”

The TikToker then poked a little fun by adding a picture of Remy, the rat who becomes a chef in the Disney movie Ratatouille, asking:

“Really?! Are you like the best chef in the world?”

Brooklyn remarked:

“I’m trying to be!”

After introducing himself as just “Brooklyn,” he shared his advice for anyone else looking for success as a chef. Beckham cheered:

“Just follow your passions. Whatever makes you happy, just keep doing it.”

So long as you’ve got deep pockets!! Ch-ch-check out the video (below)!

LMFAO!

He tried to play that off so well, but the viewers in the comment section were not going to let the Beckham heir — and husband of Nicola Peltz, whose father is a billionaire — get away with an answer like that! BTW, the Beckhams have a joint net worth of $460 million while Nicola has a net worth of $50 million (along with her family’s $1.4 billion fortune). So the idea that Brooklyn’s so-called hard-earned chef money went into this car is kinda ridiculous! Frustrated fans took to the comments to call out the celeb, teasing:

“‘what do you do for a living?’ ‘my parents are rich so I just kinda vibe’” “what do you do for a living ? – i was born” “Chef he meant to say daddy’s money” “Born into a multimillionaire family and now married a billionaires’s daughter. But he’s a chef!!” “Not him pretending being a chef got him that car….. Brooklyn, please.” “‘What do you do for a living?’ ‘I’m David Beckham’s and Posh Spice’s son’” “Is his passion being born rich?”

A few followers had more compassion for the star — but even they couldn’t stand the way he tried to claim his career was the reason for the car, writing:

“It’s a shame as he’s obviously trying to not be in his father’s shadow but the truth is that he doesn’t have that car by being a chef.” “bless him, didn’t even mention his surname or background.. how humble.”

Humble? Or just trying to keep his real identity a secret while talking to a stranger on the street?

This is far from the first time the newlywed has been blasted for his cooking aspirations. In February, fans were outraged to see him snag a guest spot on The Late Late Show with James Corden during which he taught the host to make steak frites — a gig that would usually be reserved for someone with a list of accolades. Instead, Brooklyn has allegedly paid his way to success so far…

In a scathing report published by the New York Post in February, sources alleged that it takes 62 people and about $100,000 to make the star’s Cookin’ With Brooklyn series, streaming on Facebook and Instagram. That’s a LOT of behind-the-scenes work and dough for videos that last roughly 10 minutes each!! And all for someone who supposedly knows NOTHING about the kitchen! One insider spilled:

“Apparently the guy has to be shown really super basic things and has a ‘cheat sheet’ of expressions from whisk to par-boil, several illustrated with pictures.”

Yeesh. No wonder people find it hard to believe he could afford a fancy car just based on his chef career!

Interestingly, in a new interview with Variety earlier this month, Brooklyn reflected on his unconventional journey to becoming a chef – and his aspirations for the future. Brooklyn first wanted to be a photographer at the age of 16 and even released a book, What I See. But then he went to the Parsons School of Design in NY for a year in 2017 but left because he was homesick. Now, he’s found his love in cooking, he said:

“I really enjoyed [photography] for a couple of years. I love taking pictures of my wife. I still have all my film cameras, but now it’s just more of a fun thing to do. They were kind of all hobbies. I was still trying to find that one thing I would literally die for, and I found that with cooking.”

Discussing his talent, he added:

“I’m almost 100% self-taught. Ever since the start of quarantine, I’ve done it every single day, and it’s the one thing I’ve found that takes my mind off of anything I’m thinking about.”

He also opened up about his current dreams for the future — a cooking empire of his own, including a restaurant, as well as several reality TV shows!

“I would love to have my own pub. I would love to have my own sauces, knives, pots and pans. Not like a chef — I’m always going to be learning about cooking. I want to have so many TV shows, and hopefully one day open up a pub in LA, because LA needs a pub.”

He added:

“I’ve always said to my wife, we should actually do a reality TV show, because she’s so funny. And we take the piss out of each other all the time. She sometimes doesn’t get my English humour.”

The guy seems way more focused on TV and products than the actual act of cooking, just saying! So, it’s hard to think he could afford a rare vehicle based on kitchen skills! LOLz! Reactions!?

